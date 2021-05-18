Courtney Love Criticises New Pam & Tommy Show In Expletive Filled Rant

PA Images/lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Courtney Love made clear she is not impressed by the upcoming limited series Pam and Tommy as she accused the show of causing ‘complex trauma’ for Pamela Anderson.

While the rest of the world was focussed on Lily James’ incredible transformation for her role as Anderson, Love took to Facebook to slam the creation of the show, saying she found it ‘so f*cking outrageous’.

Advert 10

With Sebastian Stan playing Anderson’s ex-husband Tommy Lee, the Hulu series is set to detail the couple’s whirlwind romance, the release of their infamous sex tape and the multi-million dollar court battle against those who made the video public.

PA Images

In a since-deleted post, Love pointed out that she was friends with Anderson when the sex tape was released, and suggested the show failed to recognise the emotional impact the events had on the Baywatch star.

She explained she was making a record with bandmates Patty Schemel and Melissa Auf der Maur at the time the tape came out, writing: ‘ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfraude. Guffaws, It was disgusting.’

Advert 10

Love went on to say that she ‘banned anyone discussing’ the tape, adding that it ‘destroyed’ Anderson’s life ‘utterly’.

The singer also revealed she was approached by the creators of the show, which she described as a ‘piece of sh*t’, to see whether she would give permission to have one of her Rolling Stone covers depicted in the show.

She wrote:

Advert 10

I said, ‘F*ck no.’ Shocked. Gentleman don’t approve this sort of thing. My heart goes out to Pammy. Further causing her complex trauma. And shame on Lily James whoever the f*ck she is. #vile.

Neither Anderson nor Lee have publicly commented on the show, but a friend of Anderson’s told The Sun she has ‘no intention of watching’ the series, and that she and her family believe it is a ‘cheap knockoff’ and a ‘joke’.

PA Images

Pam and Tommy has not yet been given a release date, but both Stan and James have been seen in costume for filming, with images showing them recreating some of the couple’s iconic looks.

Advert 10

The two actors will be joined in the series by Seth Rogen, who plays Rand Gauthier, the electrician who installed a security system for Lee and stole the couple’s sex tape. The series is also set to feature Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling and Andrew Dice Clay.