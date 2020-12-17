Courtney Love Says Britney Spears' Manager 'Almost Killed' Her And Kurt Cobain's Daughter PA Images/britneyspears/Instagram

Courtney Love says the ‘pack of wolves’ behind Britney Spears’ conservatorship nearly killer her and Kurt Cobain’s daughter.

Spears’ estate has been under the purview of her dad Jamie Spears since 2008, in a conservatorship planned by the popstar’s earlier business manager Lou Taylor. Over the past decade, particularly in recent years, the 38-year-old’s efforts to release her father as sole conservator have gained momentum. They’ve not spoken in four months.

Advert 10

Love was recently asked on Instagram if Taylor had ever tried to place her under a similar conservatorship. ‘Short answer is yes,’ the 56-year-old replied.

Courtney Love PA Images

She added: ‘For a mutated strain of a conservatorship. She and the ‘jeryls’ made an attempt to control Kurt’s name and likeness and all Nirvana songs (96%). Then sell the publishing, by which time I’d be in a conservatorship or more likely? Dead.’

Love had been married to Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain when he died in April 1994. She had a daughter with Cobain, 28-year-old Frances Bean.

Advert 10

Courtney Love and Frances Bean PA Images

Love continued: ‘I was successful at blocking only Lou, that’s just because I chant a lot which makes me lucky. But not [Spears’] buddies. I just looked at Britney’s account. There’s no point in sticking my neck out for her now, her pack of wolves almost killed me and my only child.’

She said Spears ‘looks damaged, f*cked up for life… I’ve tried to lobby attorneys for years with a glimmer of humanity to take on Spears’ situation and they always p*ssy out. And frankly I’m done with it.’

Love also said she knows ‘more about the Spears case than almost anyone there is. There was a time I’d have told you anything. Everything.’

Advert 10

Britney Spears PA Images

The Hole singer added: ‘It’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen done to another woman, and trust me I’ve seen it all. But I’m OK now in Europe recovering from a near-death illness that probably happened due to the stress of out manoeuvring those assholes for pre Britney, 25 some years.’

She wrote: ‘We finally have a manager they’re all scared of and we are safe. I’m OK and most of all Frances is OK. I’m not dragging us though the PTSD and trauma that Lou’s name brings up in me… no one can do that to us again.’

While Spears continues to fight to reclaim control of her estate, Jamie recently told CNN: ‘I love my daughter and I miss her very much.’

Advert 10

Britney Spears fans protest in Los Angeles PA Images

He added: ‘When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.’

Meanwhile, the #FreeBritney movement continues to advocate for Spears’ fight online, arguing she’s being controlled by her dad.