Cristiano Ronaldo Investigated By Italian Police Over Birthday Trip Breaking COVID Regulations

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 28 Jan 2021 18:50
cristiano/Instagram

Juventus footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is being investigated by Italian police after he allegedy broke the country’s COVID-19 rules.

The 35-year-old is said to have travelled between the regions of Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta, which would put him in violation of government regulations.

Videos shared on social media of Ronaldo and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, showed the pair on a snowmobile at a ski resort. However, in the wake of the backlash, the footage has since been deleted.

PA Images

According to Corriere dello Sportthe pair stayed in a hotel that was officially closed to everyone else.

Similar to the regulations in place in England before its third lockdown, Italy has been broken into different-coloured zones depending on its infection rates. Under current rules, it’s forbidden to travel between zones, which is what Ronaldo and Rodriguez are being accused of, reported BBC News.

The travel ban is said to be in place until February 15, and states that people are only permitted to travel for ‘work, health or absolute necessity’.

Italian media reported that the couple stayed at the ski resort on Tuesday, January 26, before returning to their home in Turin 93 miles away.

georginagio/Instagram

Rodriguez shared a photo of her celebrating with her family on Instagram yesterday, January 27, with the caption, ‘INFINITE THANKS […] For so much love received today and always … For your best wishes, for your attention, for the details and your loving messages. I am very lucky.’

While the pair have not yet been fined, if they are, it’s thought they will have to pay €400 (£354). This is the same amount as the footballer makes every seven minutes as per his £26 million-a-year (€30 million) Juventus contract, according to the Mail Online.

The ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid tested positive for the virus in October last year.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

