Cristiano Ronaldo Uses Kids As Weights For His Home Workout

With weights being in high demand and selling out everywhere, people have been having to think of more creative ways to do their home workouts – Cristiano Ronaldo included.

In a video shared on his Instagram yesterday, April 13, you see the 35-year-old footballer using his two small children as weights while doing crunches, and it’s pretty impressive. I struggle to do crunches as it is, never mind while holding up a kid at the same time.

The adorable clip shows the dad of four initially being assisted by his son Mateo, two, and his daughter Alana, also two, as they lift his head while doing an ab work out.

Cristiano then uses Alana as a weight and holds her up with an extended arm – Mateo also go in on the fun, but was a lot more wriggly than his sister.

Cristiano captioned the video, ‘Kids, let the Dad do his work #stayhome #stayactive’.

The Portugese footballer has two other children, Eva Maria, twin sister to Mateo, and eldest son Cristiano Jr. who is nine-years-old.

Eva Maria and Mateo were born via a surrogate in June 2017 while his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez was pregnant. Georgina gave birth to Alana in November 2017.

This isn’t the first time the footballer’s children have featured in his workout videos.

The 35-year-old shared a video back in February of him – again – doing crunches while daughter Alana sat on top of him. Twins Mataeo and Eva Maria were also in the background of the video wondering around in what appears to be Cristiano’s home gym.

With abs like his, it’s understandable he spends a lot of time working on them.

Ronaldo boasts a whopping 212 million Instagram followers and is the highest paid person on the popular social media app.

The Portuguese forward already pulls in a $36.6 million-per-year salary at Juventus and raked in an additional $47.8 million through Instagram last year.

Ronaldo was pulling in around $975,000 for each of the 49 ad posts he made this year (from when he promoted the likes of Nike football boots and his own fragrance, CR7 Play it Cool).

Fellow footballer Lionel Messi was second on 2019’s ‘Insta Wealth’ list, compiled by Buzz Bingo, bringing in a whopping $23.3 million from Instagram.

You’ll be unsurprised to know a few of the Kardashian-Jenner family also made spots in the top ten Instagram earners as well.

It’s safe to say Cristiano’s four kids will definitely be financially set up for life along with Messi’s three children and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner kids.