Cruel Intentions Actor Selma Blair Told To ‘Make Plans For Dying’ After Trouble Battling MS

PA Images

Actor Selma Blair, who is known for her roles in Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions, reveals she was ‘told to make plans for dying’ in a new trailer for her upcoming documentary.

Titled Introducing, Selma Blair, the documentary details the 49-year-old’s battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), which she was diagnosed with in 2018.

The year after learning of her condition, Blair underwent a risky stem cell transplant which required her to stop taking her medication and undergo chemotherapy, as well as isolate for weeks following the treatment.

PA Images

Blair said she felt like the transplant was her only choice, explaining: ‘The options ran out. A stem cell transplant is the thing that’s going to help me if anything will…’

In the newly-released trailer for the documentary, the actor can be heard telling someone on the phone she ‘can’t talk’ because the film crew were ‘shooting the final days of [her] life’. Later, she says: ‘I was told to make plans for dying. Not because I have MS, because I’m fighting MS.’

Blair, who played Vivian in Legally Blonde and who is also known for her role in The Sweetest Thing, is also seen spending precious moments with her young son, Arthur, in the trailer, with an interviewee explaining the mother ‘wants to be able to be with her son’, but noting there’s ‘so many dangers’ that come with her doing so.

See the trailer below:

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Blair described the documentary as her ‘first real starring ‘role”.

Discussing her decision to lay out the realities of her condition and treatment in the documentary, she told the publication:

I had the conviction of thinking I had something to share. You keep opening windows or closing doors and finding tools. I hope my little life gives someone who needs it some hope or a laugh or more awareness of ourselves. I hope the film shows that M.S. varies. That people’s strengths and weaknesses vary. All the emotions of life make healing variable too. For all of us.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

Filmmaker Rachel Fleit, who also has an autoimmune disorder, revealed she saw Blair grow more at peace with her diagnosis over the course of filming the documentary.

She explained: ‘She said to me she could not control her body, which was extremely frightening. But she finds a way to embrace herself and embrace her life.’

Fleit went on to say that her hopes for the film were to ‘show a different way of being in the world’, as well as to show a ‘woman who fully embraces herself.’

Introducing, Selma Blair is set to be released on Discovery+ on October 21.