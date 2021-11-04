Curtis And AJ Pritchard Appear In Bizarre Topless Photo Shoot And Twitter Isn’t Sure How To Process It

@curtispritchard12/Twitter

Social media users have been left well and truly baffled over a photoshoot of Curtis and AJ Pritchard that sees them posing topless together.

Celebrity photo shoots aren’t exactly out of the ordinary, and neither are family photos, but something about this particular shoot of the brothers and Hollyoaks actors just isn’t sitting quite right with viewers.

Love Island fans will be all too familiar with the sight of Curtis’ shirtless body after he spent the summer soaking up the sun and making everyone a cup of coffee in the morning a couple of years ago, and as a professional dancer it’s no secret that AJ is in good shape.

Alamy

With that in mind, it’s not necessarily the shirtless aspect of this photo that is slightly unnerving; rather, it’s a culmination of the familial relationship, the shirtless-ness, the intense stare and the protective arm Curtis has placed around AJ that all work together to make quite a confusing, dramatic scene in the eyes of some.

It’s unclear when the photo was taken, though it has been doing the rounds on social media since at least last year, when one Twitter user shared it and described the brothers as looking ‘sexy as f*ck’.

Though many might agree the brothers look good in the image, it’s the photo in its entirety that has prompted many to share their opinions of the scene, with one Twitter user writing: ‘This feels illegal.’

The user shared the black and white image alongside another photoset of the brothers showing off some dance moves together, including one of Curtis lifting AJ high above his head while giving a cheeky wink.

Another person responded to the images to describe Curtis and AJ as ‘like a modern jedward but probs worse [sic]’, while a third simply wrote: ‘What the f*ck.’

The tender-looking black and white photo emerged again online just as it was revealed the brothers would be taking part in the next season of Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, becoming the first sibling duo to take part in the show.

Speaking of their involvement, a Channel 4 source cited by The Sun commented: ‘Most viewers might look at AJ and Curtis and think they’ve had it quite easy in their own respective worlds of reality telly and Strictly. But they’re grafters. AJ didn’t really have a chance to get that across when he did I’m A Celebrity last year.’

They continued: ‘They both jumped at the chance to do SAS when the offer came up. They want to show they are more than just two good-looking lads and can get properly stuck in.’

The emergence of the photoshoot might not have been the promotion the two brothers were expecting ahead of their appearance on the intense reality show, but there’s no denying it’s got people talking about them.