DaBaby Calls JoJo Siwa A ‘B*tch’ In Latest Freestyle And Nobody Knows Why

DaBaby/YouTube/PA Images

DaBaby has the internet extremely confused by his latest freestyle in which he seemingly calls JoJo Siwa a ‘b*tch’.

Siwa, an American dancer and YouTube personality has never been linked to the rapper in any way, shape, or form in the past. So understandably, people are shocked as to why DaBaby would refer to the 17-year-old in such a way.

Rapping on his latest freestyle, Beatbox, he says, ‘Turn me up, n***** gon’ see why, n**** you a b*tch, JoJo Siwa (b*tch).

To make matters worse, as he raps her name he holds up a picture of the dancer on his phone.

Soon after the freestyle dropped, DaBaby quickly became trending on Twitter as users rushed to poke fun at the rapper.

‘Dababy beefing Jojo Siwa?? Hope he knows that she’s taller than him,’ one user joked, referencing the height difference between the pair. As per online records, DaBaby is 5 feet 7 inches tall, while Siwa is 5 feet 9 inches.

Another Twitter user wrote: ‘I need a backstory on why DaBaby called Jojo Siwa a bitch.’

‘DaBaby dissin JoJo Siwa for absolutely no reason, this one of the craziest crossover episodes we’ve seen so far,’ a third said.

Others joked that DaBaby’s young daughter likely watches Siwa’s content, and wouldn’t be best pleased with her dad.

Genius, an online collection of song lyrics and the meaning behind them, seems to offer the best explanation.

Breaking down the bars, Genius said: ‘DaBaby compares the tendencies of his opposition to JoJo. In response, he promises to make them remember not to mess with him. Here, ‘Siwa’ functions as a homophone with ‘see why’.

It should also be noted that elsewhere in the song, he mentions other celebrities such as Stevie Wonder and T.I, which could suggest that the lyrics are in fact not a diss.