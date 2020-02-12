DaBaby Denies Cheating While Confirming Another Woman Is Pregnant With His Child
North Carolina rapper DaBaby has spoken out following allegations he had cheated on his on-off girlfriend MeMe, while confirming another woman is expecting his child.
MeMe blasted DaBaby, 28, via Instagram stories by sharing an incriminating back-and-forth exchange of messages where DaBaby can be seen attempting to meet with an unknown woman, arranging transport for her after she told him she didn’t ‘feel good’.
This exchange is overlaid with text which reads, ‘This what your favourite [rapper] hiding. Don’t fall for the cap. Another child is on the way and it ain’t me.’ She later elaborated, ‘Your Favorite Rapper Is The Number 1 Capper. Don’t Believe Half Of What Social Media Is Showing You.’
MeMe also shared a video, where she alleged DaBaby – real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk – had been ‘policing’ her. It’s not immediately clear what behaviours she was alluding to.
Responding to these claims in an eight-minute Instagram video, DaBaby explained he refused to ‘feed negative attention’ out of respect for his young daughter:
As a parent, I would never want to set that example for my child. I would never want my child to ever be able to look back and see that. I would never even invite y’all into my child’s world.
DaBaby then went on to clarify that he and MeMe had not been in a relationship when his unborn child was conceived:
When my new-coming blessing was conceived, me and shawty was not together, shawty was not with me, living with me, was not fucking with me in any way, shape, or form.
We wasn’t together at the time so don’t be fooled. The information that y’all was given today was information that has been out there. It was just kept off the internet as it should have been.
However, MeMe did not appear to take kindly to this version of events, and quickly uploaded what appears to be a response via Instagram:
A ‘Man’ would never try to disable a woman, but uplift her. A lilboy wants to control and take advantage of women. Let’s drop facts.
MeMe and DaBaby share a two-year-old daughter, with the Suge rapper having reportedly also played a significant role in raising MeMe’s son from a previous relationship.
Speaking with Kiss Talk in October 2019, MeMe described their relationship as being ‘real cool, real chill’:
He is actually an amazing father. Not only to our daughter but to my son as well. He done been in his life for a very long time. He’s an amazing father, I can give him that.
Commenting on the nature of their relationship status, MeMe added:
We single, but that’s my boo though, regardless.
At the time of writing, the mother of DaBaby’s unborn child has not been identified.
