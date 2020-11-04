DaBaby Pays Tribute To Older Brother After Suicide PA Images/dababy/Instagram

Rapper DaBaby has paid tribute to his older brother who took his own life yesterday, November 3.

According to reports, Glen Johnson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Johnson, a father of four, had posted a video of himself on social media in the car with a gun in the hours leading to his death. Apparently the 34-year-old was ‘visibly upset’, and had discussed how his life had turned out.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department told Fox News that they attended a call on Tuesday, November 3, and found Johnson, ‘who had sustained a gunshot wound’. He was later pronounced dead at a North Carolina hospital.

Following the passing of his brother, DaBaby – real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk – shared a picture on his Instagram story quoting lyrics from his 2019 song INTRO.

The lyrics read, ‘My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family, like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy.’

In another story, the Oprah’s Bank Account rapper told his 14 million followers to ‘check on ya ppl for me’. The 28-year-old also shared another sweet video with his niece – presumably one of Johnson’s daughters – with the caption ‘Nicey Pooh’ where the two told each other that they loved each other.

In addition to the Instagram stories, DaBaby changed his Instagram profile bio to ‘LONG LIVE MY BROTHER’ with a black heart and dove emoji.

He also tweeted, ‘Damn bruh’,’ with a broken heart emoji, which has been liked more than 80,000 times.

People offered their condolences to the rapper and his family through social media. Artist B. Lou commented on his last Instagram picture, ‘PRAYING FOR YOU FAM,’ while another user wrote, ‘My condolences.’

Another Instagrammer commented, ‘I just came to pay respects. No one deserves to go out bc of suicide. He may never see it but I just felt like I should say this. Check up on your friends and family and make sure they’re ok [sic]’. Someone else put, ‘Heard about ur brother man […] may he rest in peace.’

Our thoughts are with DaBaby and his family.