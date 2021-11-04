Dakota Johnson Brands Cancel Culture ‘Major Overreaction’ As She Defends Armie Hammer
Dakota Johnson has taken aim at so-called ‘cancel culture’ while discussing former co-star Armie Hammer.
This year, Hammer has denied accusations of emotional abuse, manipulation, and sexual violence by a number of previous girlfriends, some of whom also alleged that On the Basis of Sex actor had expressed alarming cannibalistic fantasies.
Courtney Vucekovich, Hammer’s ex-girlfriend, was the first woman to speak out, alleging in January that the 35-year-old had said he wanted to barbecue and eat her rib while they were in a relationship.
In a statement given to Variety after Vucekovich came forward, Hammer dismissed the claims as ‘bullsh*t’, asserting, ‘I’m not responding to these bullsh*t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me.’
In March, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that an investigation had been launched into the allegations of sexual assault made against Hammer.
Hammer denied the allegations of sexual assault. In June, sources told Vanity Fair that Hammer had checked himself into a Florida based in-patient facility for drug, alcohol, and sex issues on May 31.
Now Johnson, who worked with Hammer on 2019 psychological horror movie Wounds, has spoken up about the allegations during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
As well as Hammer, separate accusations have also been made against Johnson’s former co-stars Johnny Depp and Shia LaBeouf. However, Johnson claims, she ‘never experienced that first-hand from any of those people’.
Stating that she ‘had an incredible time working with’ these actors, Johnson expressed sadness ‘for the loss of great artists’:
I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It’s just really sad. I do believe that people can change.
I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people. I think there’s definitely a major overcorrection happening. But I do believe that there’s a way for the pendulum to find the middle.
Johnson continued:
The way that studios have been run up until now, and still now, is behind. It is such an antiquated mindset of what movies should be made, who should be in them, how much people should get paid, what equality and diversity look like.
Sometimes the old school needs to be moved out for the new school to come in. But, yeah, cancel culture is such a f*cking downer. I hate that term.
Depp, 58, has denied allegations of abuse from ex-wife Amber Heard, 35, while LaBeouf, 35, has also faced abuse claims from ex-girlfriend, singer Tahliah ‘FKA Twigs’ Barnet, 33.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline Refuge on 0808 2000 247
