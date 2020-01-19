Dan Bilzerian Lost A F*ck Ton Of Money In 40 Seconds Betting Against Conor McGregor

Dan Bilzerian lost a ton of money betting against Conor McGregor Dan Bilzerian/Instagram/PA Images

Internet personality Dan Bilzerian lost a stupid amount of cash in under a minute after betting against Conor McGregor in his UFC return fight against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Advert

I’ve never had the opportunity to attempt doing so, but I imagine it takes quite a lot of skill to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in a matter of seconds. There’s only a handful of circumstances in which it would even be possible, for example with a drop in the stock market, or in some sort of ‘I’m a prince in need of help’ email scam.

Bilzerian’s loss was the result of a high stakes bet, which came very, very quickly after McGregor stepped into the ring for the UFC 246 main event in Las Vegas on January 18.

Take a look at Bilzerian placing his bet here:

Advert

The 39-year-old, who is known for gambling, took to Instagram to announce he was backing Cerrone. The caption explained he’d put some ‘pocket change’ on the UFC fighter and the showed himself holding a plastic bag full of coins, though it would be hard to miss the stacks of cash lined up on a table behind him.

Bilzerian didn’t reveal exactly how much money he’d bet, though some eagle-eyed social media users did the maths and estimated the cash in the photo totalled more than $1 million.

It’s upsetting to think anyone considers that ‘pocket change’. I’m over the moon if I find anything more than two pence in my pocket.

After placing his bet, all Bilzerian had to do was sit back and wait to see who would take the win in UFC 246. As it turned out, he didn’t have long to wait as McGregor knocked Cerrone to the ground and finished him off within 40 seconds.

The Irish fighter wasted no time in charging as soon as the opening bell rang and was quick to hit his opponent in the nose before kicking him in the jaw; a move Cerrone said he’d ‘never seen anything like’ before, the Independent report.

Conor McGregor PA

Advert

Obviously it wasn’t the result Bilzerian had been hoping for, but despite having seemingly lost a staggering amount of cash the gambler didn’t really seem all that bothered.

Taking to Twitter after the fight, the 39-year-old wrote:

Haha shit.

I’m glad Bilzerian managed to find the funny side of the situation – most people would feel their lives crumbling before them if they lost that much money. Still, I suppose it was only ‘pocket change’.