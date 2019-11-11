Dan Bilzerian Says He’ll Run Against Kanye For President

PA Images

The 2020 US election season is only just getting started, but it seems like the next wave of celebrities are already throwing their hat into the ring to run in 2024.

This time round it’s the self-styled ‘King of Instagram’ Dan Bilzerian, who announced last night that he’s gearing up for a presidential run in the following election, pitting himself against fellow mega-celeb Kanye West in the process.

When asked about Kanye’s latest claim that he was gearing up for a run at the White House in 2024, the former professional poker player responded with a chuckle, claiming that at least the rapper was ‘better than Hillary’, TMZ reports.

But he then followed up those comments with a bombshell of his own, announcing that he was also mulling over a shot at the presidency.

‘I think he’s going to be running against me. We’ll see.’

When asked if he was serious about mounting a campaign, the 38-year old playboy confirmed his intentions, stating: ‘Yeah why not?, I think that’ll be enough time to get my shit done.’

But when asked who he thought Donald Trump would endorse between him and Ye, he admitted it was ‘probably Kanye’ who would ultimately get the nod from the president.

If Bilzerian does end up running against West, it would pit two of Trump’s most high-profile celebrity supporters in a head-to-head contest against each other. But don’t place any bets just yet.

Both West and Bilzerian have previously teased presidential runs before. The former by throwing a lavish party and releasing his own range of ‘Bilzerian 16’ merchandise before quietly dropping out and endorsing Trump; whereas Kanye claimed he was running in 2020 on the track Facts before postponing his bid to 2024 after claiming he didn’t want to run against The Donald.

In an age of pussified political correctness, you have to respect the people who remain unfiltered @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/pwXHuitXsV — Dan Bilzerian (@DanBilzerian) December 16, 2015

Will either of them end up making it to the Iowa primaries? Unlikely. But they’re far from the only two celebrities vying for the top job.

In the past few years Oprah Winfrey, Dwayne Johnson, Ben Affleck and Mark Zuckerburg have all expressed interest in running for high office, but none of their campaigns have ever got very far.

Will Dan and Kanye be the two celebs to break the mould and make a serious run for the presidency? Let’s wait til 2020 before we start making any predictions.

