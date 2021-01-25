unilad
Dani Dyer Gives Birth To Baby Boy

by : Cameron Frew on : 25 Jan 2021 06:14
Dani Dyer Gives Birth To Baby BoyDani Dyer Gives Birth To Baby Boydanidyerxx/Instagram/PA Images

Love Island star Dani Dyer has given birth to a baby boy.

The reality star revealed on social media that she and boyfriend Sammy Kimmence welcomed a baby into the world on Saturday, January 23. The couple have yet to publicly confirm the baby’s name.

Dani wrote: ‘After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived, weighing seven pounds. We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy.’

Dani Dyer BabyDani Dyer Babydanidyerxx/Instagram

The 24-year-old daughter of Danny Dyer and Joanne Mas, added: ‘Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day.’

A number of Love Island co-stars have sent their congratulations, including Zara McDermott who wrote: ‘So happy for you Dani. He is everything and more. Sending you all the love in the world.’

Cara Delahoyde-Massey wrote: ‘Congratulations to you both babe he is so lovely, enjoy your bubble together these are the best moments.’ Hayley Hughes commented: ‘Congratulations… he is beautiful.’

Danny Dyer also shared the photo on his own Instagram, writing: ‘So my baby had a baby. F*ck me we needed some joy this year. So proud of you @danidyerxx cannot wait to meet the little beaut.’

Dani previously won her season of Love Island with earlier boyfriend Jack Fincham in 2018, later splitting up. He had his first daughter back in 2020.

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

