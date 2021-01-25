Dani Dyer Gives Birth To Baby Boy danidyerxx/Instagram/PA Images

Love Island star Dani Dyer has given birth to a baby boy.

The reality star revealed on social media that she and boyfriend Sammy Kimmence welcomed a baby into the world on Saturday, January 23. The couple have yet to publicly confirm the baby’s name.

Advert 10

Dani wrote: ‘After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived, weighing seven pounds. We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy.’

Dani Dyer Baby danidyerxx/Instagram

The 24-year-old daughter of Danny Dyer and Joanne Mas, added: ‘Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day.’

A number of Love Island co-stars have sent their congratulations, including Zara McDermott who wrote: ‘So happy for you Dani. He is everything and more. Sending you all the love in the world.’

Advert 10

Cara Delahoyde-Massey wrote: ‘Congratulations to you both babe he is so lovely, enjoy your bubble together these are the best moments.’ Hayley Hughes commented: ‘Congratulations… he is beautiful.’

Danny Dyer also shared the photo on his own Instagram, writing: ‘So my baby had a baby. F*ck me we needed some joy this year. So proud of you @danidyerxx cannot wait to meet the little beaut.’

Dani previously won her season of Love Island with earlier boyfriend Jack Fincham in 2018, later splitting up. He had his first daughter back in 2020.

Advert 10