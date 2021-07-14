Dani Dyer’s Boyfriend Jailed For Three-And-A-Half Years For Conning Pensioners
Dani Dyer’s boyfriend cried at court as he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for conning £34,000 from two pensioners.
Sammy Kimmence was sentenced today at Portsmouth Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud that resulted in two elderly men losing £34,000.
The prosecutor, Michael Mason, noted that between 2016 and 2018, Kimmence targeted victims ‘because they were old, vulnerable and somewhat isolated’. He added, ‘This wasn’t something he migrated to; this was something he planned.’
The elderly men impacted by the scam were told that Kimmence would invest their money through his company S&S Trading Ltd. However, Peter Haynes and the late Peter Martin never saw the thousands of pounds they gave Kimmence again.
Peter Martin gave nearly £26,000 to Kimmence, while Haynes handed over a total of £7,927.
Speaking of the impact of the scam, Haynes, an RAF veteran, told the court:
I believe that I lost £8,820 to Mr Kimmence. I was left sick with worry. I have worked all of my adult life and what was taken by Mr Kimmence was everything I had saved.
It’s no exaggeration to say that I was left living on the breadline as a result of his actions and dishonesty.
As a result of losing this money to Kimmence, Haynes was unable to see his daughter in Australia when her husband died in a car crash.
Metro reported that Judge Timothy Mousley QC, who presided over the case, said that Kimmence ‘didn’t show any remorse immediately and I do not consider any remorse to be profound’.
Kimmence’s defence Craig Harris spoke about the motivation for his client’s actions, stating:
He was living above his means, he found himself surrounded by what he perceived to be the glitz and glamour of the City and financial services workers and they would take him out to Club 195, nightclubs, and well-regarded bar establishments.
And when the time came for him to show willingness to engage in this type of frivolity, he did.
Harris also stated that Kimmence had saved £10,000 to repay his victims and was leaving the financial sector after he lost his job as a city trader because of the case. Kimmence now intends to train to become a quantity surveyor after he has served his 42-month sentence.
Dani Dyer reportedly intends to stay with the father of her child despite the circumstances.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, no-article-matching, Now