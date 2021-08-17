Daniel Craig Calls Inheritance ‘Distasteful’ And Says His Kids Won’t Get Any Of It

PA Images

Daniel Craig has opened up on the subject of inheritance, stating that he believes leaving money behind for his family would be ‘distasteful’.

The 53-year-old James Bond actor has amassed a reported net worth of $160 million over the course of his extremely successful career, but none of it will be going to his kids after he’s gone.

Advert 10

Craig and his ex-wife Fiona Loudon share a 29-year-old daughter Ella, while he and his current wife Rachel Weisz, 51, welcomed their daughter in 2018. Weisz also has a 15-year-old son, Henry, from her previous relationship with Requiem for a Dream director Darren Aronofsky.

PA Images

In a recent interview with Candis Magazine, Craig revealed:

I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.

Advert 10

Craig continued, ‘Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?’

The acclaimed Knives Out actor went on to remark that Scottish-American industrialist Andrew Carnegie had given away the equivalent of $11 billion prior to his death, suggesting that ‘shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it too’.

It’s understood that the majority of Craig’s wealth comes from his starring role in the James Bond franchise, with GQ reporting last year that he was paid an incredible $25 million for the upcoming No Time To Die.

Sony Pictures Releasing

Advert 10

This movie, which marks Bond’s fifth and final outing as Bond, has been described as ‘a classic Bond film but with a modern twist’ by producer Barbara Broccoli, who told Candis Magazine:

It’s also vitally important because it is the fifth and final one that Daniel Craig is going to be doing, so it’s a culmination of everything his portrayal of the character has been through and it ties up all the storylines. It’s a pretty epic film, I have to say.

It’s unclear exactly where Craig will be leaving his fortune, however he is known to be a supporter of various charitable causes. Among other charities, Craig is known to champion organisations such as ChildLine, Comic Relief, Barnardo’s, and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

The long-awaited No Time to Die has been scheduled for release on September 30 2021 in the UK and October 8 2021 in the US, having seen various delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advert 10