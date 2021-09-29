Daniel Craig Gives Painfully Awkward Interview On No Time To Die Premiere

Nine News/Universal Pictures

Despite the fact the final James Bond film has barely hit cinemas yet, Daniel Craig seemed as though he was already halfway out the door during an interview at the No Time To Die premiere.

The highly-anticipated spy movie is set to be released tomorrow, September 30, in the UK, though Craig made his way down the red carpet in London yesterday for his last premiere in the starring role of Bond.

Nine News‘ European correspondent Brett McLeod was among the reporters hoping to chat to Craig at the event, and given the enormity of the release, naturally he was wondering how Craig felt about giving up the role and who might be chosen to fill his shoes.

After catching the attention of the actor, McLeod said: ‘Any sadness about this being the last time you’re going down the red carpet?’

Having spent 15 years in the role you’d think Craig would be at least a little sentimental about his final Bond red carpet, however, he candidly responded: ‘I don’t know how much I’ll miss this.’

The actor went on to imply he wanted to get the premiere out of the way before thinking about it all being over, adding: ‘Maybe. We’ll see. I’ll think about it tomorrow.’

When asked if Craig would ‘do a Sean Connery’ and return to the role later in life’, McLeod was shut down quite spectacularly as Craig said: ‘Nope, definitely not.’

Check out the interview here:

As for who’s going to step into the iconic role now that Craig’s gone for good? ‘Not my problem,’ said the actor.

The interview aired on the 9News Today show this morning, with co-hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon cringing at the responses given to their correspondent.

Laughing, Stefanovic asked ‘What’s wrong with him?’, while Langdon said: ‘It’s not hard, is it? Make a bit of effort and answer a question!’

Though Craig may have been getting tired of answering similar questions as his time as Bond neared an end, I’m sure McLeod was hoping for a least a little bit more insight into the actor’s thoughts on his final chance at interviewing the MI6 Spy.

