Daniel Kaluuya Slams Royal Family In Scathing SNL Opening Monologue

Saturday Night Live/YouTube/PA Images

Daniel Kaluuya slammed the royal family over their treatment of Meghan Markle during an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The Oscar-nominated actor made his hosting debut last night, April 2, opening the show with a comedic monologue.

‘First of all, I know you’re hearing my accent and thinking ‘oh no, he’s not Black, he’s British,’ Kaluuya began.

‘Let me reassure you that I am Black. I’m Black and I’m British. Basically, I am what the royal family was worried the baby would look like,’ he said.

Kaluuya was referring to Prince Harry and Meghan‘s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last month.

During the interview, the Duchess revealed that someone in the royal family had raised concerns about how dark Archie’s skin colour might be.

The interview sparked a divided conversation on racism in the UK and resulted in both Piers Morgan and Sharon Osborne leaving their presenting jobs.

During his appearance yesterday, Kaluuya also compared racism in the US with racism in the UK. He said that when people ask him which is worse, his answer is simple.

PA Images

‘Let me put it this way, British racism is so bad white people left. They wanted to be free, free to create their own kind of racism. That’s why they invented Australia, South Africa and Boston,’ he told viewers.

This week, the UK government’s Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities released a report exploring racial disparity within the UK.

Its finding that Britain is not institutionally racist, has been met with widespread criticism.

The commission’s chairman, Tony Sewell, told the BBC that while ‘impediments and disparities do exist’, the authors of the report found that ‘very few of them are directly to do with racism’.

Runnymede Trust, a race equality think tank, said the report failed to ‘acknowledge the very real suffering of Black and minority ethnic communities’ in the UK.

‘[The] government have insulted not only every ethnic minority in this country – the very people who continue to experience racism on a daily basis – but also the vast majority of the UK population that recognise racism is a problem and expect their government to contribute to eradicating it,’ it said.