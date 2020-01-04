Danielle Bregoli, 16, Shames Boxer Adrien Broner, 30, For Sliding Into Her DMs

Danielle Bregoli has publicly shamed boxer Adrien Broner for sliding into her DMs, sharing a screenshot of a message he sent her on Instagram.

The 16-year-old, who went viral as the ‘Cash Me Ousside’ girl and who is now a rapper going by the name Bhad Bhabie, outed the 30-year-old boxer earlier this week in full view of of her 17.2 million followers.

Bregoli posted a now-deleted picture of the message Broner sent her alongside a clip of Akon’s Locked Up, an apparent reference to their 14-year age gap.

The message sent from Broner’s Instagram account read: ‘Text me crazy girl’, leading Bregoli’s followers to flood the boxer’s social media with comments saying he should go to prison, even tagging organisations such as the FBI and Atlanta Police Department.

Under his most recent post, the comments read: ‘So long have you been doing this for and how many kids have you been texting MR BRONER;’ ‘Messaging 16 year old’s now champ? Damn I didn’t think Maidana hit you that hard;’ and simply ‘Text me crazy girl.’

This 30 year old man sent an inappropriate message to a 16 year old minor.

Broner has since responded to the claims, describing the situation as an ‘honest mistake’ and saying it was all a misunderstanding as he didn’t know how old Bregoli was.

Nobody want to date a kid but I fault Instagram for not having people’s age on they profile. I thought she was grown the way she out here moving.

When asked about his relationship with his partner Arie Nicole, who is also the mother of his children, the boxer described it as ‘complicated’ but said he still plans on marrying her someday as she’s the ‘love of his life’.

He might want to check with her first though, as shortly after the news broke, Nicole made her thoughts on the situation very clear, posting on Instagram: ‘I done told him to find a step mama not a step child’.

Bregoli has since deleted the post, and as of yet it is unclear whether she and Broner have had any contact since.

The rapper also has her age posted clearly in her Instagram bio, although it’s not known how long that has been there for.

