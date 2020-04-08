Danielle Bregoli Responds To Claims She's Blackfishing In Transformation Photos PA/Bhad Bhabie/Instagram

Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, has responded to claims ‘blackfishing’ after uploading a transformation picture on social media.

Advert

The rapper took to Instagram on Monday, April 6, to show off her new black hair and super-glam look, but fans kept fixating on one thing: the colour of her skin.

Bregoli’s followers noticed her skin looked significantly darker than usual, leading to some accusing her of ‘blackfishing’, which is when Caucasian people – usually women – use makeup to manipulate their features and skin tone to achieve a more mixed race appearance.

CBS Television Distribution

‘Talked sh*t about Kylie lip fillers, only to get lip fillers,’ one person commented. ‘Bhad Bhabie wanna be a black girl so badly. This sh*t weird.’

Advert

Another fan explained why some people take offence to alleged blackfishing, commenting:

It’s painful to watch someone cash in on your actual lifestyle and look, especially when you’re still vilified for being your authentic self. How long will we crucify black girls for being black girls, while uplifting white women for jocking our essence?

Bhabie has since responded to the claims, but not in the usual Instagram Live rant fashion you might expect.

‘Millions of people sick, thousands dying every day and y’all worried about me getting my makeup done for a photoshoot?’ she wrote on Instagram. ‘I’m usually the wild one but y’all need to chill and focus on what’s important right now.’

She then shared someone’s post joking that her ‘transformation into a light skinned black woman is almost complete’, adding, ‘aww I’m trending, thank you.’

Danielle Bregoli Responds To Claims She's Blackfishing In Transformation Photos Bhad Bhabie/Instagram

However, one woman on Twitter said that the very same people who are frustrated with Bhabie’s new look are the ones who encouraged her behaviour when she was ‘acting like a stereotypical black woman’ and gave her the platform she now has.

Advert

Another shared the post, commenting:

If y’all don’t leave dis lil girl alone.. That was three years ago, she’s older now. How the f*ck is she trying to be black? Y’all mad cause this girl is rich off of nothing and found the ropes to make it permanent. Case closed. [sic]

Others compared the Cash Me Ousside viral sensation of ‘ripping off black culture’ and comparing her new look to Lil Mama.

Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, I think we can all agree that was a pretty mature response from Bhabie, who would usually respond in the form of a vicious rant. I think that’s what you call growth.