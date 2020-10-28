Danny Dyer Says 'People Who Went To Eton Can't Run This Country' BBC Breakfast

EastEnders star Danny Dyer believes working class people need to be more involved with the government as he stated that ‘people who went to Eton can’t run this country’.

The actor appeared virtually alongside his daughter, Dani, on BBC Breakfast this morning, October 28, where he discussed the coronavirus pandemic and criticised the way leaders handled the outbreak.

Dyer described lockdown rules as ‘very confusing’ and insisted that members of the public must come to realise that choosing a select group of people to be in charge doesn’t work.

See his interview below:

When asked about how he was coping with lockdown measures, Dyer said it was ‘almost perfect’ to break rules because ‘it is hard to understand what the rules are’.

He added:

Just keep them simple and then people will abide by it. We want to get out of this as quickly as possible but as confusing as it is, it just makes it so difficult.

Danny Dyer BBC Breakfast

Dyer then turned his attention more specifically to the UK government, stating, ‘My one rant would be that we must learn now that the people who went to Eton can’t run this country.’

Eton College, located in Windsor, is a boarding school for boys aged 13-18 that has educated the likes of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former PM David Cameron, as well as Princes Harry and William.

Dyer continued:

They’ve done it, they’ve tried to do it and this little small group who all went to the same school in the same class, it doesn’t work.

Boris Johnson PA Images

The actor went on to express his beliefs that we need ‘some working-class people, people who have lived a real life, people that are in touch with what’s going on in reality’ to ‘come to the front’ and play more of a part in ‘how this country is run’.

Dyer was asked if he’d ever consider getting into politics himself – a comment that earned a laugh from his daughter – but he insisted he was ‘too busy’ with his gameshow and the podcast he hosts with Dani, not forgetting that he’s ‘in the greatest soap that’s ever been’.

Social media users have been quick to praise Dyer for his comments, with one commending him for ‘talking sense’ rather than having to watch ‘yet another repulsive Tory sock puppet regurgitating the latest govt script’.

A number of others said they’d be happy to see Dyer in a position of power in the country, with some saying they’d vote for him and one person writing, ‘Nothing but respect for MY prime minister.’