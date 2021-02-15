Danny Trejo Dressed As Cupid To Celebrate Valentines Day

Danny Trejo/Twitter/PA Images

Lots of images spring to mind when you think of Valentine’s Day, but I can guarantee you the best one is Danny Trejo dressed as Cupid.

I’m sure there were lots of lovely flowers, chocolates and cards given out yesterday, February 14, but Trejo swooped in with the best gift of all as he posted a picture of himself as the Roman god of love on Twitter.

Advert 10

Alongside the caption ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’, the Machete actor could be seen sporting a red tutu, angel’s wings and a bow and arrow.

PA

The purpose behind his costume remains a mystery, but even if he did it for no other reason than to bring a bit of Valentine’s-related joy, his fans approved.

One Twitter user responded to say Trejo was ‘One of the only people in the world that could still look tough in a red tutu’, while another wrote: ‘we need a movie with danny trejo starring as cupid.’

Advert 10

A third appreciative fan responded: ‘Cupid Danny Trejo was something I didn’t know I needed.’

With his moustache, long dark hair and tattoos the actor was a far cry from the young boy usually used to depict the mythical figure, but that’s not to say he didn’t do an excellent job of pulling off the look.

According to Britannica, myth claims that Cupid was the god of love in all its varieties; the son of Mercury, the winged messenger of the gods, and Venus, the goddess of love.

Advert 10

Here’s hoping Trejo will be back in April as the Easter bunny.