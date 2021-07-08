Danny Trejo Opens Up About Being Hypnotised By Charles Manson
Actor Danny Trejo has opened up about the time he was hypnotised by notorious cult leader Charles Manson while they were both serving time behind bars.
In 1971, Manson was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of nine people, including the pregnant Hollywood actor Sharon Tate. Although Manson didn’t carry out the killings himself, he was able to manipulate his followers into doing so for him.
However, as detailed in Trejo’s new memoir Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood, Manson did not wield the same power among his fellow inmates, and ended up coming to Trejo for protection.
Trejo, 77, recalled that he met the future cult leader in Los Angeles County in 1961, back before the formation of the notorious ‘Manson Family’.
The From Dusk till Dawn actor remembered how he had felt sorry for the ‘greasy, dirty, scrawny white boy’, who had been so poor he had to use a piece of string as a belt.
According to Trejo, Manson would not have been able to emerge as a leader in prison, having been ‘in protective custody all the time’:
He was like a five foot, slick little wimp. He wasn’t a bully. Wasn’t a thug. But he had the jargon of prison and jail. He thought he was slick.
Charles Manson couldn’t have done what he did anywhere else. He couldn’t have gone to East Los Angeles and get some of those girls to do his bidding. He couldn’t have gone to Compton or Queens. He had to go where there were some broken girls… and pluck them from there.
Among other revelations, Trejo detailed how Manson claimed he could hypnotise people and get them high, and had apparently been pretty skilled in this area.
According to Trejo, Manson could have made a living as ‘a professional hypnotist’ had he not continued down his path of crime:
The dude sat us down and told us to close our eyes. For 15 minutes, in great detail, he walked us through the process of copping the dope, finding a place to fix, cooking the heroin in a spoon, drawing it into a needle, and sticking it in our veins.
Even before I fake-fixed, I could taste it in my mouth. Any junkie knows what that is like. By the time he described it hitting my bloodstream, I felt the warmth flowing through my body.
