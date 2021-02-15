Danny Trejo To Publish Memoir Detailing How He Went From Convict To Movie Star
Actor Danny Trejo is set to publish a memoir detailing how he rose from a life of crime, to a successful and well-respected Hollywood career.
Trejo, 76, has acted in over 300 films, and still books an approximate 10 to 20 roles a year. He is instantly recognisable to moviegoers on account of his gruff voice, trademark moustache and ponytail and impressive knife skills.
He’s previously appeared in hit films such as From Dusk till Dawn (1996), Anaconda (1997) and Con Air (1997), as well as iconic TV shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Breaking Bad. Fans will no doubt remember that infamous tortoise scene.
However, Trejo’s life wasn’t always so glamorous. As a younger man, he served time inside some of the most notorious prisons in America, including San Quentin, Folsom and Soledad, for armed robberies and drug-related offences.
Having become a drug addict while still just a child, Trejo spent around 11 years in and out of prison, but was given the chance to turn his life around through a 12-step rehabilitation program while behind bars.
Trejo – who first tried heroin at the age of just 12 years old – found a way forward once again after being offered a part as a boxer in Runaway Train (1985), at a time when he had been working as a youth drug counsellor. This role ultimately changed the course of his life.
As per Deadline, Trejo said:
At 76, this memoir was an opportunity for me to be fearlessly honest for the first time about the terrifying brutality of my experiences in the hardest prisons in the world, the family secrets that tore lives apart, my personal bottom while I was in the hole in Soledad facing a possible death penalty charge, the role God played in turning my life around, my acting career that started at the age of 40 by simply showing up to a set to help another addict in need and how all of it shaped the person I am.
Senior editor at Atria Books, Michelle Herrera Mulligan, said:
Danny Trejo is more than an actor for the millions of Mexican Americans, like me, who love him. He is a legend. A role model. The first Chicano action star. Someone we can always hold up as a hero who made it.
One of my proudest acquisitions to date, this book shows us the difficult path it took to get him there, in unforgettable, literary detail.
Trejo is reportedly co-writing this memoir, which will be published in both English and Spanish, with his long-time best friend, actor Donal Logue (Sons of Anarchy).
The book will later will be adapted for a younger readers, and will also be published simultaneously in audiobook form by Simon & Schuster Audio.
Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood is scheduled for release on July 6.
