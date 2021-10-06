Dave Bautista Reveals ‘Really Bad’ First Tattoo

Alamy

Even those who are absolutely covered head-to-toe with tattoos will remember the very first time they went under the needle, with all the nerves and excitement this entailed.

Former professional wrestler and actor Dave Bautista is clearly no stranger to the tattoo parlour, with his elaborate body art famously requiring plenty of make-up prior to film shoots.

Now he’s opened up about where it all began, in the tattoo chair of an ‘old redneck in Arlington, Virginia’. Bautista, 52, had been ‘pretty young’ at the time, and hadn’t wanted to get in trouble with his dad, so decided to get inked in a very discreet place indeed: his butt.

During a recent interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Avengers: Endgame star recalled:

[The tattoo artist] shaved my butt and then he’s sitting in a little rolling char and he rolls up to my face and he goes, ‘Man, are you sure you want this on you a–?

However, although he went through with the tat – drawn on his backside using ‘really bad’ and ‘cheap’ ink – the regrets started to set in ‘a week or two’ after his appointment.

Bautista said:

I lived with it for years and I got ragged on so much throughout wrestling in the shower, it was like, ‘What’s that on your a–?’ I finally got it covered up, I think, around 2007.

The tattoo design in question was ‘cement-looking heart’ surrounded by the words ‘Heart of stone’. Bautista had apparently thought it looked pretty ‘tough’ at the time, but nowadays finds that he’s still ‘living it down’.

