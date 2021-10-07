unilad
Advert

Dave Chappelle Faces Backlash After Defending JK Rowling’s Transgender Comments

by : Emily Brown on : 07 Oct 2021 10:54
Dave Chappelle Faces Backlash After Defending JK Rowling's Transgender CommentsAlamy

Comedian Dave Chappelle is facing backlash for defending JK Rowling’s comments regarding the transgender community. 

Chappelle shared his controversial opinion during his new standup show The Closer, which was released this week on Netflix.

Advert

The special sees the comedian make comments about race, the coronavirus pandemic and homophobic remarks made by DaBaby, as well as addressing the comments made by the Harry Potter author.

Dave Chappelle (Alamy)Alamy

During his set, Chappelle acknowledged the backlash faced by Rowling as a result of her comments, saying: ‘They cancelled JK Rowling. My god. Effectually she said gender was a fact, the trans community got mad as sh*t, they started calling her a TERF…’

A ‘TERF’ refers to a ‘Trans-exclusionary radical feminist’; a term which Chappelle implied he identifies with. He commented: ‘I’m Team TERF. I agree. I agree, man. Gender is a fact.’

Advert

The comedian went on to say that he has ‘never had a problem with transgender people’, nor does he think ‘trans women aren’t women’, but then likened women’s anatomy to plant-based alternatives to meat products.

He said: ‘I am just saying that those p*ssies’ that they got, you know what I mean? I’m not saying it’s not p*ssy, but it’s Beyond P*ssy or Impossible P*ssy. It tastes like p*ssy, but that’s not quite what it is, is it? That’s not blood. That’s beet juice.’

Later in the special, Chappelle joked he would no longer make jokes targeting the LGBTQ+ community until ‘we are both sure that we are laughing together.’

Advert

He continued: ‘I’m telling you, it’s done, I’m done talking about it. All I ask of your community, with all humility: Will you please stop punching down on my people?’

The comments were quickly condemned by viewers, with actor Taylor Ashbrook saying the Netflix special had changed her opinion of Chappelle.

She wrote: ‘As a trans woman, I have usually defended Dave Chappelle’s specials because I think they’re hilarious and his jokes about trans women never felt intentionally malicious. The Closer changed my mind on that. That special felt so lazy and disingenuous and I’m really disappointed.’

Advert

Dana White, a program officer for LGBTQ youth homeless organisation True Colors United, wrote: ‘Nothing Dave Chappelle says changes the facts that trans women are women, trans men are men, non-binary people are non-binary, that LGBTQ+ people should live free of harm and discrimination. He is wrong.’

White went on to accuse Netflix of giving Chappelle the power to ‘be wrong loudly’.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Man Who Married Rice Cooker Gets Divorce 4 Days Later
Life

Man Who Married Rice Cooker Gets Divorce 4 Days Later

Internet Reacts As Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Experience Major Outage Worldwide
Technology

Internet Reacts As Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Experience Major Outage Worldwide

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Sex Scenes With Jennifer Aniston Were ‘Torture’
Film and TV

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Sex Scenes With Jennifer Aniston Were ‘Torture’

Squid Game Hints You Probably Missed
Film and TV

Squid Game Hints You Probably Missed

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, JK Rowling, LGBTQ+, Netflix, no-article-matching, transgender

Credits

@sammesterton/Twitter

  1. @sammesterton/Twitter

    @sammesterton

 