David Beckham Shares Another Foul Food Moment That’s Actually Worse Than Before

David Beckham has come a long way from his humble beginnings on a working class estate to becoming a global superstar.

But, being the down-to-Earth fella that he is, every now and then he likes to remind us of his working class roots with good old-fashioned British home comfort food.

Now, I’m not one to judge – grub should taste good and how it looks is neither here nor there as far as I’m concerned. But if you’re going to show it off on Instagram, you’d at least want to make it look a little bit appetising.

Beckham is a footballing hero, no question, but his ability in the kitchen… well, let’s just say this isn’t the first time he’s raised a few eyebrows.

Less than two weeks ago, the former Manchester United star took to Instagram to share a picture of his bangers and mash, cooked in the comfort of his Cotswolds home, where he’s currently staying with Victoria and the kids (minus Brooklyn).

The post revealed an oval near-platter of bangers and mash, with a large accompaniment of coleslaw and beans on either side. The post was captioned: ‘Simple pleasures bangers and mash. Oh and the coleslaw.’

It’s fair to say his followers were less than impressed, with many people questioning why in God’s name he’d chosen to accompany his actually-quite-nice-looking bangers and mash with coleslaw and baked beans.

Sadly, the examples of his dodgy food do not end there.

The 44-year-old has only gone and bloody done it again – by adding baked beans and coleslaw to a heap of shepherd’s pie. I have no words.

Again taking to his Instagram story, Beckham uploaded a picture of a huge plate heaped with a generous mound of shepherd’s pie and gravy… served alongside coleslaw, sweetcorn and baked beans.

At the bottom he wrote, ‘another controversial coleslaw moment with shepherd’s pie,’ alongside a ‘stay home’ badge.

I’m not being funny, but for someone who has travelled all over the world and is worth literally millions, you’d have thought he would’ve expanded his food horizons beyond coleslaw and beans.

Quite frankly I’m surprised Victoria allows it.

Just to be clear: shepherd’s pie is a bloody lovely dish, baked beans are an absolute cupboard staple, and coleslaw is the best addition to a salad I could possible think of, but together? Well, that’s just unnatural.

You want to have a word with yourself, David.