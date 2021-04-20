Demi Lovato Apologises After Accusing Frozen Yoghurt Shop Of Promoting ‘Triggering’ Diet Culture

ddlovato/thebiggchillofficial/Instagram

Demi Lovato has apologised for accusing a frozen yoghurt shop of being ‘diet culture vultures’.

The Skyscraper singer took to social media on Sunday, April 18, to call out the store named The Bigg Chill for its range of diet/low sugar products, which she dubbed ‘triggering’ for those with eating disorders.

Advert 10

Lovato wrote on Instagram, ‘Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from TheBiggChillOfficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter. Do better please.’

PA Images

The store quickly responded to the former Disney star and dismissed that they were promoting diet culture, though did offer and apology if she found their products offensive in anyway. They also addressed the fact that they look to create products for all customers, including diabetics and vegans.

Lovato responded with:

Advert 10

You can carry things for other people while also caring for another percentage of your customers who struggle DAILY just to even step foot in your store. You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs.

The heated discussion continued between the singer and the frozen yoghurt store before it ended with Lovato asking them to make it clearer that certain products were aimed at people with dietary requirements, instead of people looking to lose weight.

ddlovato/Instagram

In the wake of the argument, Lovato has made a U-turn and apologised in an eight-minute long video on Instagram.

Advert 10

In the clip, Lovato explained she didn’t know the products she’d seen were for likes of diabetics and, as someone in recovery from an eating disorder, found it hard to see; she then doubled down on the idea of labelling the products to make this clearer.

The 28-year-old admitted that she had ‘jumped to conclusions’ and that she ‘probably shouldn’t have gone about this the way that [she had]’.

Watch part of the video here:

Loading…

Advert 10

She continued, ‘My intentions were not to come in and bully a small business. […] I’m genuinely sorry that people took it the wrong way – I just get really passionate.’

Lovato also said she wants to work with companies like the froyo company in question to ‘make the world a better place’ for everyone, including those with eating disorders.