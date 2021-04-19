Demi Lovato Calls Out Frozen Yoghurt Shop For Advertising ‘Triggering’ Diet Options

PA Images

Demi Lovato has slammed a Los Angeles frozen yoghurt shop for advertising ‘triggering’ diet options.

In a post to her Instagram stories yesterday, April 18, the singer took aim at The Bigg Chill for allegedly forcing its customers to walk past ‘tons of sugar-free cookies’ and other diet foods before reaching the counter to order.

Advert 10

‘Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from TheBigChillOfficial when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter. Do better please,’ she wrote, adding the hashtag ‘#DietCultureVultures’.

DemiLovato/Instagram

In a follow-up post, she said she would be using the hashtag to call out ‘harmful messaging from brands or companies that perpetuate a society that not only enables but praises disordered eating‘.

Replying to her post, the yoghurt shop said: ‘We are not diet vultures. We cater to all our customers’ needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry you found this offensive.’

Advert 10

In a post to its Instagram stories, the shop said: ‘We carry items for diabetics, celiac disease, vegan, and of course have many indulgent items as well.’

In response, Lovato said her ‘whole experience’ at the shop had been ‘triggering and awful’.

TheBiggChillOfficial/Instagram

‘You can carry things for other people while also caring for another percentage of your customers who struggle DAILY just to even step foot in your store. You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs,’ she said.

Advert 10

She continued: Including eating disorders – one of the deadliest mental illnesses only second to opioid overdoses. Don’t make excuses, just do better.’

On social media, users were divided. Some defended the frozen yoghurt shop, writing that it is correct to cater to a wide range of diets, while others agreed that its packaging was misleading.

Advert 10

In a later post, she revealed she had messaged the company with suggestions on how they could make it clearer that its’ sugar-free options are catered to diabetic people.

‘I was thinking, maybe it would help if you made it more clear that the sugar free options and vegan options are for that. Labelling the snacks for celiacs or diabetes or vegans.

‘When it’s not super clear, the messaging gets confusing and being in LA it’s really hard to distinguish diet culture vs health needs,’ she said.

She added: ‘I think clearer messaging would be beneficial for everyone. You aren’t wrong for catering to different needs but it’s about not excluding one demographic to cater to others.’

Advert 10