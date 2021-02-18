Demi Lovato Had Three Strokes And A Heart Attack After Overdose In 2018

PA Images

Demi Lovato has revealed she suffered three strokes and a heart attack following a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

The singer, who has spoken candidly about her issues with addiction over the years, said doctors believed she had just ‘five to 10 more minutes’ to live.

Lovato, 28, speaks about her near-death experience in the trailer for her new docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

You can watch the full trailer here:

‘For the past couple years, I’ve heard a lot of stories about my life and what people think has happened, and I wanted to set the record straight,’ she says in the trailer.

‘If it can help you, I hope that it can. That was ultimately my purpose to putting this out: To help people on this path.’

The former child star says she ‘snapped’ on that day, July 24, 2018, during a time when two of her songs were rocketing up the charts all over the world and she had received a Grammy nomination.

Speaking in the trailer, Demi’s stepdad Eddie De La Garza said: ‘Demi’s good at making you believe that she’s okay,’ while her sister Madison De La Garza added, ‘Demi is good at hiding what she needs to hide.’

YouTube Originals

A friend said: ‘She should be dead.’

Lovato goes on to admit that she’s ‘really struggling’ while in recovery from the overdose, which she says has left her with permanent brain damage.

She is now unable to drive because of blind spots in her vision, while she has also spent the last three years re-learning how to read.

‘I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today,’ she previously told Billboard.

‘I don’t drive a car because of blind spots in my vision. I had a lot of trouble reading.’

YouTube Originals

Lovato added: ‘I’ve had a lot of lives, like my cat, you know? I’m on my ninth life.’

At the end of the trailer, Demi confessed: ‘I don’t even know why I’m sober anymore.’

The four-part docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which debuted at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2021 press tour on Wednesday, February 17, will be released on YouTube on March 23.