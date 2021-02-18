unilad
Advert

Demi Lovato Had Three Strokes And A Heart Attack After Overdose In 2018

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 18 Feb 2021 07:25
Demi Lovato Had Three Strokes And A Heart Attack After Overdose In 2018PA Images

Demi Lovato has revealed she suffered three strokes and a heart attack following a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

The singer, who has spoken candidly about her issues with addiction over the years, said doctors believed she had just ‘five to 10 more minutes’ to live.

Advert

Lovato, 28, speaks about her near-death experience in the trailer for her new docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

You can watch the full trailer here:

‘For the past couple years, I’ve heard a lot of stories about my life and what people think has happened, and I wanted to set the record straight,’ she says in the trailer.

Advert

‘If it can help you, I hope that it can. That was ultimately my purpose to putting this out: To help people on this path.’

The former child star says she ‘snapped’ on that day, July 24, 2018, during a time when two of her songs were rocketing up the charts all over the world and she had received a Grammy nomination.

Speaking in the trailer, Demi’s stepdad Eddie De La Garza said: ‘Demi’s good at making you believe that she’s okay,’ while her sister Madison De La Garza added, ‘Demi is good at hiding what she needs to hide.’

Demi Lovato Had Three Strokes And A Heart Attack After Overdose In 2018YouTube Originals
Advert

A friend said: ‘She should be dead.’

Lovato goes on to admit that she’s ‘really struggling’ while in recovery from the overdose, which she says has left her with permanent brain damage.

She is now unable to drive because of blind spots in her vision, while she has also spent the last three years re-learning how to read.

‘I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today,’ she previously told Billboard.

Advert

‘I don’t drive a car because of blind spots in my vision. I had a lot of trouble reading.’

Demi Lovato Had Three Strokes And A Heart Attack After Overdose In 2018YouTube Originals

Lovato added: ‘I’ve had a lot of lives, like my cat, you know? I’m on my ninth life.’

At the end of the trailer, Demi confessed: ‘I don’t even know why I’m sober anymore.’

Advert

The four-part docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which debuted at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2021 press tour on Wednesday, February 17, will be released on YouTube on March 23.

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can talk to FRANK. You can call 0300 123 6600, text 82111 or email via http://www.talktofrank.com/contact 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or livechat at http://www.talktofrank.com/livechat from 2pm-6pm any day of the week.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Gen Z Say The Laughing Crying Emoji Isn’t Cool Anymore And Millennials Can’t Handle It
Life

Gen Z Say The Laughing Crying Emoji Isn’t Cool Anymore And Millennials Can’t Handle It

Texas Mayor Resigns After Telling People It’s Their Own Fault If They Freeze In Deadly Arctic Cold Snap
News

Texas Mayor Resigns After Telling People It’s Their Own Fault If They Freeze In Deadly Arctic Cold Snap

Streamer Makes $16,000 In Just Eight Hours By Letting People Disturb His Sleep
Gaming

Streamer Makes $16,000 In Just Eight Hours By Letting People Disturb His Sleep

Man Vanishes After CCTV Footage Shows Him Entering Apartment But Never Leaving
News

Man Vanishes After CCTV Footage Shows Him Entering Apartment But Never Leaving

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Celebrity, Documentary, Health, Music

Credits

Billboard

  1. Billboard

    Demi Lovato Reveals in 'Dancing With the Devil' She Suffered Three Strokes, Heart Attack After OD: Watch

 