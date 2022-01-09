unilad
Demi Lovato Has Tattooed A Giant Spider On Their Head

by : Hannah Smith on : 09 Jan 2022 10:41
Demi Lovato Has Tattooed A Spider On Their HeadDemi Lovato/Instagram

It seems safe to say that Demi Lovato is no arachnophobe, after the star revealed a giant tattoo of a spider on their head.

Lovato, 29, took to their Instagram story to share their latest ink this weekend, surprising their fans with the bold choice of artwork.

The singer and actor teased the new design in a video that showed their tattoo artist, Dr. Woo, inking up the side of their head, before posting the grand reveal of the bold new tattoo – a big black spider.

Demi Lovato (Alamy)Alamy

The spider, which has a round body and long spindly legs, takes up a significant section of the left side of Lovato’s head, which the singer is currently wearing closely cropped after revealing they’d shaved their head shortly before Christmas.

In a caption below the new tattoo, Lovato tagged their hairdresser, joking ‘come fix my hair pleeeease.’

Lovato’s brand new tattoo comes a day after Page Six revealed the star had recently spent time in a rehab facility, with a source close to the singer saying they were ‘doing well.’

Check it out:

Demi Lovato (@ddlovato/Instagram)@ddlovato/Instagram

More than three years after surviving a near-fatal overdose, Lovato recently announced they had changed their approach to recovery, having previously stated in their documentary series Dancing With The Devil that they were living a ‘california sober’ lifestyle, continuing to drink and smoke weed.

In an Instagram story shared last month Lovato disavowed the practice, saying ‘I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways, sober sober is the only way to be.’

