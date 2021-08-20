unilad
Demi Lovato Opens Up About The Possibility Of Identifying As Trans In The Future

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Aug 2021 14:59
Demi Lovato has opened up about the possibility of one day identifying as transgender after coming out as non-binary earlier this year. 

The singer discussed their journey to self-acceptance during a recent virtual appearance at the 19th Represents Summit, where they explained that discussing their gender and being open with their fans was vital to their ‘healing process’.

Lovato described how being non-binary means they are ‘so much more than the binary of man and woman’, expressing their belief that ‘we are all so much more if we allow ourselves the ability to look within ourselves and challenge that binary that we’ve grown up living in.’

Demi Lovato at iHeartRadio Awards (PA Images)PA Images

In May, Lovato announced on Twitter they were changing their pronouns to ‘they/them’ as it best represented the fluidity they feel in their gender expression. The singer spoke more about this fluidity at the summit, explaining their self-expression is subject to change and there ‘might be a time where [they] identify as trans’.

They continued:

There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman.

I have a feeling that it’s not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but I just, it’s about keeping it open and free and just I’m a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well.

Discussing their earlier decision to come out as non-binary, Lovato described themself as being ‘very nervous’ because they ‘didn’t want people to think it was inauthentic.’

They said: ‘I just wanted people to see what coming out as non-binary meant to my healing process.’

The singer has previously noted it’s ‘okay’ if fans accidentally misgender them as long as people keep ‘trying to respect [their] truth’.

In a post last month, they wrote: ‘I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes! As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally.’

Lovato has been widely praised for opening up about who they truly are, with fans being quick to show their support after they shared the news.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.

