Demi Lovato Praised For ‘Powerful’ Response To Being Misgendered

Demi Lovato has been showered with praise and support after they shared a powerful post about being misgendered.

The singer announced they identify as non-binary in May, saying on the 4D with Demi Lovato podcast they would be ‘officially changing [their] pronouns to they/them’.

Lovato said the pronouns best represent the fluidity they feel in their gender expression and allow them to feel ‘most authentic’, though this week Lovato acknowledged that it may be difficult for people to remember to use them.

In a post shared on social media, Lovato wrote that it’s ‘okay’ if people misgender them, admitting: ‘I accidentally misgender myself sometimes!’

They continued:

It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes! As long as you keep trying to respect my truth and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally. I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process.

Alongside the post, Lovato explained that they felt the need to speak out on the matter because changing pronouns can be ‘confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others’. With that in mind, they stressed that it’s ‘all about your intention’, and that as long as people are making an effort to try, it’s ‘okay’ if they make a mistake.

They added: ‘remember that I love you, and to keep going.’

Lovato’s post was met with a wealth of support from followers, with one person responding: ‘This is powerful. Love you. keep being you.’

Another comment read: ‘this is so beautiful, my brother in law came out as trans a year ago, and he gets misgendered a lot, but has the understanding that sometimes it’s a transition for everybody! long as you try, apologise when you get it wrong, that’s all that matters! i love you you beautiful angel.’

After Lovato opened up about the issue in May, they told People they never identified with the ‘sexy, feminine’ person they represented during their time on the Disney Channel and in their performances on stage.

Lovato recalled their overdose in 2018 and expressed belief that it happened because they were ‘ignoring [their] truth’, explaining:

I went to such great lengths to suppress who I really am to fit this sexy, feminine pop star and actress image that others had assigned for me that I never truly identified with. I did it though because I thought that’s how it was supposed to be.

Lovato’s post came amid non-binary awareness week and fell on International Non-Binary People’s Day, which takes place every year on July 14.