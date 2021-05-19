Demi Lovato Praised For ‘Sharing Who They Truly Are’ And Coming Out As Non-Binary

ddlovato/Twitter

Social media users have praised Demi Lovato for coming out as non-binary after the singer announced they were changing their pronouns to ‘they/them’.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer shared their announcement on Twitter this morning, May 19, with a video in which they explained they had come to the realisation they were non-binary while doing some ‘healing and self-reflective work’ over the past year and a half.

Advert 10

Demi, who previously went by the pronouns ‘she/her’, said they would be changing their pronouns to ‘they/them’ as it best represents the fluidity they feel in their gender expression.

Following the announcement, thousands of Twitter users have been vocal in expressing their support for Demi, with the singer’s posts racking up thousands of likes, comments and shares.

One fan wrote, ‘i’m so proud of you. i keep support you, it’s nothing chance. i’ve been supporting you since i was ten years old. i love you so much. you’re such an inspiration for everyone and mainly all of them grew up with you as like me. be happy demi and show who you loves [sic].’

Advert 10

Another commented, ‘For real it’s really cool seeing Demi Lovato come out as nonbinary, them and Sam Smith being out and loud and queer would have meant so much to me when I was figuring out gender stuff and will mean so much to queer kids and it makes me so happy to see [sic].’

A third tweet read, ‘As a step-parent of a trans kid, I appreciate you sharing this, and I recognize how hard this is. Please know I’m so proud, and thank you for making it easier for our kids to just be themselves.’

Advert 10

As part of the revelation, Demi explained that they were coming out ‘for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones’. In spite of this, they made clear that they are ‘still learning and coming into [themselves]’, stressing they ‘don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson’.

They went on to express plans to speak with other non-binary people in a video about gender identity, where they will aim to help educate those for who the concept of being non-binary is a ‘new conversation’.

Demi said:

Advert 10

We’ll discuss identity at large, but also take the time to personally reflect on how I came into my truth, so that we, like many others, are able to live our lives authentically.

The singer has long been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and in March announced they were coming out as pansexual, meaning they are attracted to other people regardless of gender.