Demi Lovato Says Alien Angels Are Protecting Them From Their ‘Own Worst Enemy’

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 28 Sep 2021 09:05
Peacock

Demi Lovato thinks they are being protected from their ‘own worst enemy’ by alien angels.

During a discussion of their new show, Unidentified, Lovato spoke of how aliens seem like angels to them.

After suffering three strokes and a heart attack following a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018, Lovato was left with permanent brain damage and issues with her vision.

The 29-year-old believes that it’s very important to talk about aliens because of how it raises people’s ‘consciousness’.

Demi Lovato Aliens (Alamy)Alamy

On May 19, 2021, the Sorry Not Sorry singer announced they were non-binary, after taking part in some ‘healing and self-reflective work’ over a period of a year and a half.

When speaking about aliens, Lovato told ET they believe that ‘if anything is up there watching over me, they’re trying to protect me from my worst enemy, which is myself’.

The premise of Lovato’s new four-part docuseries is to search for extraterrestrial life. They will be joined by sister Dallas Lovato and best pal Matthew Montgomery.

According to ET, Montgomery was previously sceptical about the possibility of alien life. However, since having shot the show, he said he hasn’t ‘stopped talking about it’.

Lovato believes that the programme is important as it opens people’s minds to other possibilities of what is out there in the world.

They said: 

I feel like it’s so important also to talk about this because it raises our consciousness.

It expands our consciousness and that is what we have to do in order to make this world a better place.

Unidentified premiers on Thursday, September 30, on Peacock.

