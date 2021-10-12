Demi Lovato Says ‘Aliens’ Is ‘Derogatory’ For Extraterrestrials And We Shouldn’t Call Them That

Alamy

Singer and actor Demi Lovato thinks beings from other planets shouldn’t be called ‘aliens’.

Ever since humans have looked up at the stars and wondered what other life might be out there in the vastness of space, the idea that we may one day have visitors from another world has captured the imagination and been the subject of many a sci-fi movie.

At the very least, we’d have to hope a species advanced enough to come to Earth and make contact comes in peace, and not in a Mars Attacks way.

Demi Lovato, whose new series Unidentified sees them attempt to uncover the truth about UFOs, thinks a good way to avoid getting off on the wrong foot would be to stop calling them bad names.

According to CNN, the singer and actor believes beings from another planet mean no harm to humans and in return, we should call them extraterrestrials instead of ‘aliens’ as the term is ‘derogatory’.

They said, ‘I really think that if there was anything out there that would want to do that to us, it would have happened by now.

‘But I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That’s why I like to call them E.T.s!’

The word ‘alien’ derives from the Latin word ‘alius’, meaning ‘other’, and has been used as a dehumanising term for immigrants in the past.

Even if Lovato thinks extraterrestrials mean us no harm and would have attacked us already if they could, many people have plans in place just in case it all goes a bit War of the Worlds.

As per Wales Online, a survey revealed six out of 10 Brits think an alien invasion is coming at some point and have a plan to deal with it, though many plans involve little more than panicking, putting the kettle on and switching off the lights so the aliens don’t think they’re home.