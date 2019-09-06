Demi Lovato Shows Off Cellulite In Body Positive Unedited Bikini Picture

PA/Demi Lovato/instagram

Demi Lovato took to Instagram recently to overcome her ‘biggest fear’, sharing an unedited photo of herself in a bikini.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer took to social media to post a heartfelt message about her appearance, body positivity and diet, coining the term ‘celluLIT’ and seemingly announcing the start of ‘national cellulite day’.

In the post, the 27-year-old admitted to having edited previous photos of herself, saying she did ‘so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is’. While she also used the photo to signal ‘a new chapter’ in her life, which will ‘be about being authentic’ rather than meeting ‘someone else’s standards’.

Alongside the image, Demi wrote:

This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day.

Getty

Lovato added:

It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem… also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too.

Lovato has always been open about her struggles with eating disorders, being the victim of body-shaming and, later, drug and alcohol addictions.

The singer first checked into rehab aged 18, in 2010. After years of sobriety and healthy eating, however, Demi revealed she had relapsed in the 2018 song Sober. The next month, she was found unconscious at home after a reported overdose.

It seems now, however, Demi is healthy and back on form, working on music in the studio and – as the photo shows – feeling positive once again.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]