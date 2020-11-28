Demi Lovato Slammed For Posing With Turkey Before Eating One

Demi Lovato Turkey Farm Sanctuary/Facebook/ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato has faced some backlash online after posing with a turkey and then eating one for Thanksgiving.

Earlier this month, the actress and singer visited California’s Farm Sanctuary, a nonprofit campaigning against animal agriculture, where she grabbed a snap with one of the local turkeys.

As Thanksgiving rolled around, Lovato – like millions of families across America – enjoyed a roast turkey. Unfortunately, the combination of cuddling a turkey and later munching on one hasn’t gone down well with all of her fans.

One user wrote, ‘It’s not funny, animals had feelings, and they feel pain, I don’t know your private life and the reason you eat meat, but you can’t deny that some animals are seeing as objects and others as pets.’

Another complained, ‘I ain’t trying to control what she eats but she/her PR team could do a better job controlling what social causes her image is attached to. If you can’t/don’t want to be vegan, then taking a photo shoot at a vegan rescue looks like performative clout chasing.’

However, in response to these criticisms, many people have stuck up for Lovato. One user wrote, ‘Y’all are cancelling Demi Lovato for eating a turkey on thanksgiving because she visited a farm and took a selfie with a turkey once???’

Another tweeted, ‘People are actually f*cking mad about this LMAOOOO I wish my biggest concern was whether or not Demi Lovato eats turkey.’

A third wrote, ‘It’s crazy how people here drag Demi Lovato for squeezing lemon, eating turkey on thanksgiving, posting glass of water etc. I mean? My sis literally lives in your heads rent free.’