Demi Moore Says Ashton Kutcher Cheated On Her Twice After Threesomes ‘Blurred Lines’

There are no blurred lines in Demi Moore’s new book: she’s revealed ex-husband Ashton Kutcher to be a two-time cheat.

According to Radar, a source said Kutcher was feeling a bit nervous about Moore’s upcoming tell-all memoir, Inside Out – we now know why.

The G.I. Jane actor’s book is a candid account of parts of her life that have dominated public and media interest, including her recent relapse into substance abuse and her scrutinised marriages to Bruce Willis and Kutcher.

Ahead of the book’s release later this month, Moore told The New York Times:

It’s exciting, and yet I feel very vulnerable. There is no cover of a character. It’s not somebody else’s interpretation of me.

It was 2003 when she and Kutcher started dating. The pair were 15 years apart, but Moore brushed off people’s comments.

In an excerpt from the book given to The New York Times, she wrote it was like ‘a do-over, like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him – much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties’.

Moore fell pregnant soon after, but six months along she suffered a miscarriage. The couple pursued fertility treatments, with several attempts at IVF failing.

After they wed in 2005, the relationship appeared to dip downhill.

There were a few warning signs: while filming Spread, a raunchy comedy, Kutcher allegedly told Moore that Jennifer Jason Leigh, the actress initially attached to the film, didn’t feel comfortable with her being on set.

Jason Leigh later dropped out of the film – but it turns out she was totally fine with her being there.

As reported by Radar, Moore writes in the book:

The bottom line was that she wasn’t worried about me being on set, he was. He wasn’t honest.

Kutcher then asked Moore to have a threesome, which she agreed to for the wrong reasons.

In Inside Out, she writes: ‘I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be’, but says their two tries with a third partner were a ‘mistake’.

From here, Kutcher seemed to take sleeping with another partner entirely into his own hands.

In 2010, Moore was in New York City when she read a Star magazine cover alleging that Kutcher had cheated with Brittney Jones, a 21-year-old from LA.

Brittney Jones told Star Magazine she met Ashton when he, Demi and the actress’ daughter Rumer were bowling next to her at Hollywood’s Lucky Strike. Star Magazine The 21-year-old said he slipped him her number on a napkin, and he then began texting her things like, ‘R U busy?’.

Jones told Star Magazine: I did all the suggesting in the texts, it was like he was paranoid and didn’t want to text anything that would get him in trouble. I asked him if he wanted to meet, that’s how we made the plans.

Soon they met at the actor’s home, where they had sex on the couch.

Jones added: He's a great lover. Very considerate and sweet. And it was very special to me. I felt totally comfortable in his arms. It was tender and nice – not some random sex act.

When Moore addressed the infidelity with her husband, Kutcher tried to 'defect blame', citing their occasions with a third partner. 'Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he'd done', Moore wrote.

They were still together in 2011 when received a Google alert saying Kutcher had cheated with 22-year-old Sara Leal at his friend Danny Masterson's San Diego bachelor party on their sixth wedding anniversary weekend.

According to Radar, Moore wrote: I felt sick to my stomach. I knew she wasn't lying.

On November 2011, Kutcher moved out of Moore's home permanently, and the couple divorced in 2013.

While Moore hasn't publicly dated anyone since her split from Kutcher, the actor married Mila Kunis in 2015 – they now share two children.

Moore told The New York Times she wasn't concerned about any details in the book. 'There's nothing I have to protect. Really.'