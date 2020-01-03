Cameron Diaz Announces Birth Of Baby Daughter

Instagram/camerondiaz/Universal Pictures

In true Kylie Jenner style, Cameron Diaz has had her first baby without anyone knowing.

Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old announced the arrival of her daughter, Raddix, with rock star husband Benji Madden.

This is the first child for the couple, who married in 2015.

PA

Much to our dismay, the pair won’t be sharing any pictures of their recent addition, which Diaz mentions in her Instagram post, though the actress does share a happy message to welcome the new one to the world.

Her post reads:

Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we were overjoyed to share the news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD. From our family to yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade…

Diaz herself has been noticeably absent from films in recent years, explaining in an interview with InStyle she’s taken the past five years to focus on other things aside from acting.

She said:

I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time. The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to.

And now it seems she’s not just come back into the public world, but brought a new life with her. Congratulations Cameron and Benji!

