Disney Reportedly Blocks Johnny Depp From Returning To Pirates Of The Caribbean

A report has suggested that Disney has blocked Johnny Depp from reprising his role in the Pirates of The Caribbean franchise.

If true, this would be the second franchise Depp has been removed from, after Warner Bros. asked him to step down from his part in Fantastic Beasts.

It was announced in June that Margot Robbie will be the female lead in Disney’s reboot of the popular film.

Pirates of the Caribbean Johnny Depp Disney

The news of Depp being blocked from the reboot comes after The Hollywood Reporter (THR) released the report claiming that Disney had ‘balked’.

The paragraph in question reads:

Disney had already backed away from a Pirates future with Depp well before the U.K. trial, even if it never formally severed ties. Bruckheimer, who has been one of Depp’s biggest champions and once suggested the finger injury happened because “he got it caught in a car door,” was hoping to at least bring the Captain Jack Sparrow character back briefly in the next outing — said to be a female-centric incarnation fronted by Margot Robbie. Disney balked.

Depp has said that the finger injury mentioned was due to ex-wife Amber Heard throwing a glass bottle at him. Other sources have said the actor did it after taking eight ecstasy pills while filming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which followed with an argument taking place between the couple.

Johnny Depp

THR also went on to report that an insider described Depp as a ‘liability’ and that his recent lawsuit loss against UK newspaper The Sun ‘would be enough to scare any studio’. The judge ruled that the paper calling Depp a ‘wife-beater’ was ‘substantially true’.

As part of his ruling, Judge Nicol said, ‘I have found that the great majority of alleged assaults of Ms. Heard by Mr. Depp have been proved to the civil standard. […] I also accept that Ms. Heard’s allegations have had a negative effect on her career as an actor and activist’.

Another source who spoke to THR said the Donnie Brasco actor was ‘radioactive’, and stated that ‘you simply can’t work with him now’ as a consequence of last month’s ruling.

While Depp’s acting roles seem to be dropping like flies, fashion house Dior appear to have stood by him, having continued to use the actor in its Sauvage fragrance campaign.