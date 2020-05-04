DJ Khaled Reminds Twerking Woman On Instagram Live He's Not Single DJ Khaled/Instagram

DJ Khaled has easily become one of the biggest names in music in recent years, so you might assume his lifestyle consists of sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.

Advert

If his recent Instagram Live is anything to go by, however, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Khaled is a family man, and he wants us all to know it.

In fact, the DJ and producer, whose full name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled, went out of his way to remind fans he’s not a single man, after a one-to-one Instagram Live turned from PG to 18+ real quick.

Check it out here:

Advert

Like many celebs who are trying to keep fans entertained during isolation, Khaled decided to hop on and chat with some of his followers.

However, things turned risque when half of Khaled’s split screen suddenly turned to a booty-facing camera shot of a woman twerking in small shorts and a tiny bikini.

Despite shouting at the woman to stop and covering his eyes with his hands, the woman showed no signs of slowing down as she poured water down herself while still twerking into the camera.

While I’m sure many of Khaled’s followers will have enjoyed the adult-friendly content, the 44-year-old made it quite clear there’s no time for that on his page.

DJ Khaled Reminds Twerking Woman On IG Live He's Not Single DJ Khaled/Instagram

Sharing the video, he wrote:

I have love for everyone please take it easy when I’m on fan luv ig luv . Again I have love for everyone please lets be respectful nothing but love BLESS UP! [sic]

Let’s be honest, that’s husband goals right there.

Advert

DJ Khaled and his now-wife Nicole Tuck have been together more than 11 years, however Summary reports that they didn’t get married until 2016, just before the birth of their first son, Asahd Tuck Khaled.

You might recognise Asahd from several of his dad’s music videos and album artwork, and he even has his own Instagram, which currently has 1.8 million followers.

The couple welcomed their second child in January of this year, and while we still don’t know too much about the newborn, Khaled took to social media to celebrate their birth, writing: ‘Thank you Allah! Thank you my Queen Nicole! Bless up Dr Jin! Another one!!!!!!!!!’

No doubt we’ll be seeing their face pop up in the not too distant future. But, in the meantime, let’s keep it PG, yeah, Khaled fans?