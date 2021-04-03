DMX Fans Pay Tribute To Legendary Rapper After He’s Hospitalised

PA Images

Rapper DMX is reportedly in a critical condition following an alleged overdose.

The X Gon Give It To Ya rapper is said to have suffered a heart attack as a result of the overdose and was rushed to White Plains, New York.

Advert 10

The ordeal reportedly took place at his home yesterday, April 2, around 11pm local time.

DMX’s representatives confirmed to Billboard that the rapper is currently hospitalised, but did not provide further details on his condition.

PA Images

Doctors have since warned that the 50-year-old, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is currently in a critical state and may not make it, according to TMZ.

Advert 10

In the wake of these reports, DMX fans have paid tribute to the rapper and sent their well wishes.

One person tweeted, ‘Please Lord not DMX […] praying for a full recovery’, while someone else wrote, ‘this dmx news f*cking sucks. i really hope he comes through’.

A third person said, ‘PRAYERS FOR DMX… PULL THROUGH. WE CAN’T LOSE ANOTHER ONE.’

Advert 10

Fellow celebs have also paid tribute to the Where The Hood At rapper. Rick Ross wrote on his Instagram story, ‘Prayers up for DMX the legend, let’s put that in the sky,’ as DJ Eric B shared a photo of him and DMX with the caption, ‘Please pray for my brother DMX.’

DMX has previously battled substance abuse and has spent time in rehab. His last stint was in 2019.

Advert 10

The rapper made his return to the stage in December 2019 during which he told his fans, ‘When you fall down, get back up, everyone here has been through some sh*t and you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need him to do something for you.’

Most recently, in July 2020, DMX battled against Snoop Dogg on Timbaland and Swizz Beats’ Verzuz webcast. More than 500,000 people tuned in for it.