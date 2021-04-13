DMX’s Family Warns Scammers Are Trying To Make Money From His Death

PA Images

The family of rapper DMX has warned that scammers are attempting to use his name to make money from fans in the wake of his death.

The American artist, whose real name was Earl Simmons, passed away at the age of 50 on April 9 after suffering a heart attack and being placed on life support.

Advert 10

His family released a statement at the time to say they cherished the times they spent with him and that ‘Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,’ but after fundraisers for DMX’s funeral began appearing online they spoke out again to make clear that they have not asked for help covering the costs.

PA Images

It appears fundraising pages have been set up by people trying to encourage fans to donate money in DMX’s honour, which the scammers would then keep for themselves.

The family has also stated that they are not selling any DMX merchandise following his death, nor have they authorised any new products to be sold.

Advert 10

Among the misleading information circulating in the wake of DMX’s death is a rumour that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were buying DMX’s masters for a reported $10 million, with plans to give them to his children for free. Swizz Beatz refuted the claims on Instagram, writing: ‘Not true king.’

PA Images

The alleged article quickly raised questions as it said that DMX had 17 children, though he actually has 15, indicating it could not necessarily be trusted.

In a statement cited by Complex, the family said:

Advert 10

There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons’ passing that we’d like to clear up. No one has bought Earl’s masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl’s funeral. If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.

PA Images

A memorial for DMX, which would allow fans to honour the X Gon Give It To Ya rapper, have not yet been finalised, though Mike Spano, mayor of DMX’s hometown, Yonkers, suggested his family could use Yonkers Raceway for the event.

The venue could accommodate up to 7,500 people, though the number of attendees would be limited due to coronavirus state regulations.

Advert 10

Speaking to TMZ, a source close to DMX’s family said there will be both a private and public memorial. His loved ones were said to have been meeting this week to try and finalise possible plans.

Simmons is survived by his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom, ex-wife Tashera Simmons, and his 15 children.