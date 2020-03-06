Doc And Marty Just Had A Back To The Future Reunion Christopher Lloyd/Instagram/Universal Pictures

Wait a minute – it seems like Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd just built a time machine…

Back to the Future’s Marty McFly and Emmett ‘Doc’ Brown just gave us all kinds of nostalgia by sharing a reunion photo some 34 years after the movie’s release.

The actors came back together at a poker tournament in aid of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, proving true friendship stands the test of time – even if it does fly faster than a speeding DLorean.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 and founded the charity in 2000, hosting annual poker evenings to raise money for his organisation.

Of course, the duo, now 58 and 81, have reunited many times since the iconic film’s release – including for multiple sequels – but their meetings have become few and far in between in recent years. Lloyd, however, regularly is regularly photographed at Fox’s Foundation events.

Sharing the heartwarming photo, Lloyd wrote on Instagram:

Going 88mph for the Michael J. Fox Foundation Poker Night.

Fox shared a different picture, taken on the same evening, writing: ‘All in with Christopher Lloyd at the Michael J. Fox Foundation poker night!’

The good friends appeared in three Back to the Future movies between 1985 and 1990, all co-written and directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Speaking about his co-star during London ComicCon in 2017, Lloyd said, as per USA Today:

He’s living his life as best as he can, and that’s better than most of us. I just think he’s wonderful.

If our calculations are correct, that’s true friendship right there.