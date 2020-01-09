Dog The Bounty Hunter Defends Relationship With Son's Ex-Girlfriend duanedogchapman/mslyssac/Instagram

Dog the Bounty Hunter has defended his relationship with his son’s ex-girlfriend Moon Angell, saying he’s in need of companionship after the death of his late wife.

His wife, Beth Chapman, died on June 26 at the age of 51 at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. She had been battling throat cancer for almost two years.

Now, six and a half months after her passing, Dog has responded to his daughter’s claims that he’s dating Angell, stating: ‘There will never be another Mrs. Dog but that doesn’t mean I have to be so sad.’

Dog’s comments come after his daughter, Lyssa, called Angell ‘disgusting’ and slammed her for preying on a widower ‘weeks after losing his wife’.

Earlier this week, Lyssa tweeted:

When a person who has ill intentions, that my mother specifically warned me about before her passing tries to enter, the war is on. The devil ALWAYS goes for the weakest link. Not today satan.

The next day, she asked her followers what they would do if someone who ‘met your family by dating your brother tried to date your father after your step-mom died’. Lyssa then claimed this woman (assumed to be Angell) had taken her mum’s clothes out of her closet and replaced them with her own.

On the same day as Lyssa’s initial tweet, Dog, real name Duane Lee Chapman, posted a selfie with Angell on social media, alongside the caption: ‘Thank you MOON !!!!’

The reality TV star, 66, has since defended their relationship in an interview with Radar, describing Angell – who was a friend and long-time assistant of Beth’s – as a ‘trustworthy and loyal friend to [him] for over 20 years’.

He continued:

She has been with my family through many ups and downs. All my children are grown and gone on their own, there’s no one left to help me. Moon is experienced. It’s just that. Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her. I know Almighty God hears my broken heart and I didn’t ask him for another Mrs. Chapman, but I asked him for a friend and He gave me Moon.

It’s not clear whether the relationship between Dog and Angell is a romantic one, with his comments being construed in different ways by different people. However, an insider told PEOPLE on Tuesday the relationship is not romantic, describing Angell as a ‘family friend to Beth and Dog for years’.

They continued:

Since Beth’s death, she has stepped in to help Dog in his time of need. There will never be another Beth.

Lyssa, on the other hand, is certain there is more to their relationship, even going so far as to tweet Angell last month calling her the ‘lowest scum on the planet’ for ‘mov[ing] in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a “friend” to’.

Dog and Beth married in 2006 at a Hilton hotel in Waikoloa Village in Hawaii, after 16 years together. They rose to fame with their reality TV show, Dog The Bounty Hunter, in which they tracked down criminals with the help of their extended family.

Beth is survived by her husband Duane, his sons Leland and Duane Lee, and her four children, Cecily Chapman, Bonnie Chapman, Garry Chapman, and Dominic Davis. Lyssa’s mother is Dog’s third wife Lyssa Rae Brittain.

Rest in peace, Beth.