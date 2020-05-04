Dog The Bounty Hunter Is Engaged
Dog the Bounty Hunter has popped the question to girlfriend Francie Frane.
The couple, who started dating earlier this year, moved in together following the ongoing outbreak and have been spending quarantine at Dog’s house in Colorado, where the new husband-to-be surprised Francie with a romantic proposal.
The news comes after Beth Chapman, Dog’s late wife, lost her battle with throat cancer last June.
Recalling the moment Dog asked her to marry him to The Sun, Francie said:
I wasn’t expecting it at all.
I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit.
Francie described the scene as ‘awesome’, and explained Dog asked her to sit down because he needed to talk to her.
She continued:
So I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, ‘I know that God brought you into my life and I don’t want to spend one moment of it without you’.
And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, ‘Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?’
Who can say no to that? It was wonderful.
The newly-engaged couple are planning to wait until quarantine is over to get married, and they plan to include all their family, including Dog’s 12 children, Francie’s two sons and their grandchildren, in their big day.
Dog admitted he hopes to have the ‘biggest wedding there’s ever been’ to celebrate his marriage to Francie, and in order to achieve that he might even let fans attend the event.
He commented:
I’ve had so many fans ask ‘When you marry Francie, are you going to let your fans come?’ So we’re negotiating right now because I want to open it up.
I would love to have the biggest wedding there’s ever been. I’m sorry but that’s just me. I hope I can talk Francie into it and open it to my fans, the ‘Dog Pound,’ to everybody.
It would be one hell of a party and it’s just what people need right now. I told Francie, people they need a little love after being locked down. I love the idea of that.
Francie’s former husband Bob died of cancer around six months before Dog lost Beth to the disease. The reality star met Francie after leaving a voicemail for her late husband, asking him to do some work on his property, without knowing he had passed away.
Francie called Dog back to explain what happened, and they went on to become friends and form a relationship.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
