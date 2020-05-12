Dog The Bounty Hunter Says Fiancée Has Helped Him Mourn Beth
Dog the Bounty Hunter, real name Duane Chapman, has said his new fiancée Francie Frane is helping him mourn the loss of his late wife, Beth Chapman.
The 67-year-old was tragically widowed last year when Beth died from cancer – the same illness that recently killed Francie’s husband, Bob.
Just last week on May 4, Dog revealed he’d asked Francie to be his wife while the pair quarantined together in Dog’s Colorado home.
Now, the reality star has gushed over how ‘incredible’ it has been to be ‘able to meet someone like her’.
Speaking to TMZ on a video call, Dog said:
We hooked up on the phone and started, you know, talking to each other, crying, consoling each other.
And then one thing led to another, and it’s just incredible that I’ve been able to meet someone like her.
Dog spoke about how he would weep, asking, ‘Where’s my Bethy,’ and admitted he was unable to face his grief, which ‘gets worse’ as time goes on.
He said:
With Francie, I’m allowed to speak about Beth. I talk about Bob, who was her husband that passed, and we cry, we hold each other.
I am a fixer. I gotta catch bad guys. I gotta be at the top of my game. I can’t feel sorry for myself or guilty. I gotta get out there and make a difference – it’s what I do for a living.
So I gotta get back, you know, I gotta – what they call on the reservation – I gotta man up, so she helps me do that.
Fortunately, Dog says all of his family, including his 13 children, all love Francie, who speaks to them daily.
He said:
The boys were like, ‘Whoever you like, Dad, whoever you fall in love with, it’s okay.’
The girls were like, ‘No, it must come with our stamp of approval, Dad.’
Dog, who has been married five times, says Beth ‘would approve’ of the match, however he said he doesn’t know whether she knows about it from the afterlife.
The newly-engaged couple are planning to wait until quarantine is over to get married, and they plan to include all their family – including Dog’s 12 children, Francie’s two sons and their grandchildren – in their big day.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]