Dog The Bounty Hunter Says Fiancée Has Helped Him Mourn Beth

With Francie, I’m allowed to speak about Beth. I talk about Bob, who was her husband that passed, and we cry, we hold each other.

I am a fixer. I gotta catch bad guys. I gotta be at the top of my game. I can’t feel sorry for myself or guilty. I gotta get out there and make a difference – it’s what I do for a living.

So I gotta get back, you know, I gotta – what they call on the reservation – I gotta man up, so she helps me do that.