Dog The Bounty Hunter Says He Thought He Had ‘N-Word Pass’

@duanedogchapman/Instagram/ET/YouTube

Dog the Bounty Hunter has stated that he believed he had an ‘n-word pass’, alleging that ‘the brothers’ gave him a pass to use the racist slur.

This comes after Dog’s daughter Bonnie Chapman alleged that her support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement has led to a rift between herself and her famous father, accusing him of bigotry.

Advert 10

Speaking with TMZ, Bonnie claimed that Dog’s cancelled reality series Dog’s Unleashed, which was chopped earlier this year, was cancelled because her dad had used racial and homophobic epithets.

PA Images

Bonnie also went on to allege that her continued involvement on The System, a show focused on racial injustice, police brutality and racial discrimination, has driven a wedge between them, alleging that her dad has previously referred to BLM activists as ‘thugs’ and other derogatory terms.

Addressing such allegations during a sit-down interview with ET’s Kevin Frazier, Dog, 68, insisted, ‘I have never been a racist,’ adding:

Advert 10

I’m 33.5 percent Apache. But because of over 15 years ago, I have an Achilles’ heel because I used the wrong word.

This comment was reportedly made in reference to a phone call recorded by his son that leaked in 2007, leading to the cancellation of his A&E show.

During this call, Dog can be heard making racist comments about his son’s girlfriend, saying the n-word more than six times.

Explaining why he felt he could use this term, Dog said, ‘I thought I had a pass in the Black tribe to use it, kind of like Eminem,’ alleging that ‘the brothers’ had given him this ‘pass’.

Advert 10