Dog The Bounty Hunter Says He Thought He Had ‘N-Word Pass’

by : Julia Banim on : 02 Sep 2021 07:50
Dog the Bounty Hunter has stated that he believed he had an ‘n-word pass’, alleging that ‘the brothers’ gave him a pass to use the racist slur.

This comes after Dog’s daughter Bonnie Chapman alleged that her support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement has led to a rift between herself and her famous father, accusing him of bigotry.

Speaking with TMZ, Bonnie claimed that Dog’s cancelled reality series Dog’s Unleashed, which was chopped earlier this year, was cancelled because her dad had used racial and homophobic epithets.

Dog the Bounty Hunter (PA Images)PA Images

Bonnie also went on to allege that her continued involvement on The System, a show focused on racial injustice, police brutality and racial discrimination, has driven a wedge between them, alleging that her dad has previously referred to BLM activists as ‘thugs’ and other derogatory terms.

Addressing such allegations during a sit-down interview with ET’s Kevin Frazier, Dog, 68, insisted, ‘I have never been a racist,’ adding:

I’m 33.5 percent Apache. But because of over 15 years ago, I have an Achilles’ heel because I used the wrong word.

This comment was reportedly made in reference to a phone call recorded by his son that leaked in 2007, leading to the cancellation of his A&E show.

During this call, Dog can be heard making racist comments about his son’s girlfriend, saying the n-word more than six times.

Explaining why he felt he could use this term, Dog said, ‘I thought I had a pass in the Black tribe to use it, kind of like Eminem,’ alleging that ‘the brothers’ had given him this ‘pass’.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Celebrity, Dog the Bounty Hunter, no-article-matching

