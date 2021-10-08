Dog The Bounty Hunter Served $1.3 Million ‘Racist And Homophobic Behavior’ Lawsuit During Search

Alamy

Dog the Bounty Hunter has been served with a $1.3 million lawsuit that accuses him of ‘racist and homophobic behavior’.

The alleged incidents are said to have taken place both before and after the television personality and so-called ‘bounty hunter’ filmed his axed reality show Dog Unleashed.

Advert 10

Dog, whose real name is Duane Lee Chapman, was served the court documents suing him for defamation from Michael Donovan, Unleashed Entertainment President and CEO, during his search for Brian Laundrie this week. Laundrie went missing after returning home from travelling without his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

Alamy

The lawsuit, which has been seen by The Sun, accuses Chapman of breaching a contract as well as alleging he was fired from Dog Unleashed for making racist comments and carrying an illegal taser while filming in Virginia. The TV host is said to have used the Taser to intimidate his way into someone’s home, according to the lawsuit.

Chapman has also been accused in the lawsuit of using homophobic language.

Advert 10

The papers read, ‘Defendant is a disgraced reality TV star who was fired by Plaintiff after his company discovered that the Defendant had used racial epithets to attack Black teenage Black Lives Matter Activists…. Plaintiff’s investigation into the allegations of racial epithets also uncovered illegal activity.’

The lawsuit further claims Chapman ‘illegally holstered and wore a taser device during filming in Virginia, which is illegal in the Commonwealth considering Chapman has been convicted of a violent crime’. The 68-year-old was convicted of first-degree murder in 1976 and was sentenced to five years in prison, though only served 18 months before he was released.

In a statement, Donovan said Dog Unleashed, which was originally set to premiere on April 1, 2021, was cancelled just weeks ahead of its release due to ‘actions taken by Mr. Chapman during the show’s production that breach contractual agreements’.

Alamy

Advert 10

The lawsuit claims Chapman committed a ‘tort of defamation’ as he ‘lashed out’ at Donovan for the termination of his contract, citing a tweet from Chapman that read, ‘Unleashed representatives are trying to steal hi Jack Miss lead miss information etc. all dog the bounty Hunter fans and dog the bounty hunter is also trademarked by us.’

In the documents, the tweet is said to accuse ‘Plaintiff and his associates of criminal activity, which is false, constituting defamation’ and attempt to ‘damage Plaintiff’s reputation’.

Another tweet allegedly posted by Chapman reads, ‘They will see how you have lied about all of us you creep again what about the little boys Daddy.’

In reference to the post, the lawsuit claims:

Advert 10

The ‘lies’ Defendant Chapman references are the actual facts surrounding cancellation of his reality TV show… Thus, this statement is not a general statement of opinion, rather a statement Defendant is employing as true to cover up his immoral and criminal activity. To add ignorant insult to injury, Defendant resorts to tired homophobic tropes, calling one of the openly gay Plaintiff ‘daddy’ in a mocking manner and making a vile and disgusting implication using the words ‘little boys’ and ‘daddy’ together.”

Donovan has claimed Unleashed Entertainment, LLC invested ‘a significant amount of time and money producing a show that could never air because of Defendants immoral and illegal conduct’, and accuses Chapman of looking to ‘shrink all responsibility for his actions and defame Plaintiff in an effort to cover up his despicable and racist behavior’.

Alamy

The lawsuit adds, ‘Defendant knows his show was canceled because of his racist behavior and illegal activity. Defendant’s actions in asserting wrongdoing by Plaintiff was an attempt to deflect.’

Advert 10

In a statement to The Sun, a representative for Chapman said:

The claims made against Dog Chapman by convicted felon Mike Donovan are malicious bogus claims without any merit. The lawsuit is nothing more than a response to Dog refusing to enter into an agreement with Donovan and his business, and becoming aware that besides Donovan’s criminal background there were multiple active fraud investigations into his company Libre by Nexus from several state attorneys generals. Dog is very confident that the fictional claims will be dismissed and he then will pursue claims against Donovan for malicious prosecution.

Donovan is seeking $1.3 million, attorney fees and court costs from Chapman, who has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit but who has denied all of the allegations.