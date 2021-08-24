Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Reportedly Says Her BLM Support Caused Rift Between Them

PA Images

Bonnie Chapman, the daughter of Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman, has alleged that her support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement has caused a rift between herself and her famous father, and has accused him of bigotry.

Speaking with TMZ, Bonnie has alleged that the reason she and her step-sister Cecily haven’t been invited to her dad’s wedding is on account of her continuing to work with UnleashedTV, the same network that stopped working with Dog earlier this year.

Things allegedly became particularly heated over this past weekend after Dog’s fiancée, Francie Frane, allegedly texted Bonnie an angry message, accusing her and Cecily of ‘living under the same roof with people who stabbed (him), robbed, lied, manipulated, smeared his name and tried to ruin his career’.

Bonnie has claimed that Francie is here referring to Dog’s cancelled reality series Dog’s Unleashed, which was given the chop earlier this year without any reason being given.

Speaking about why the show was cancelled, Bonnie told TMZ that her dad had been sacked after allegedly using racial and homophobic epithets.

Bonnie is still with the network, working on The System, a show that focuses on issues such as racial injustice, police brutality and racial discrimination.

She has alleged that her involvement on the show has driven a wedge between her and Dog, who she claims has previously referred to BLM activists as ‘thugs’ and has also used other derogatory terms.

PA Images

Dog has denied these allegation, blasting his daughter’s accusations as an attempt to derail his wedding.

He has also alleged that Bonnie and Cecily have been ‘groomed’ by some of his ‘unscrupulous former associates’, described as men he tracked down after they’d allegedly skipped bail.

Dog’s other daughter, Lyssa, has also denied these allegations in an Instagram post, in which she has accused her sisters of ‘putting out lies about our father’.

Lyssa wrote:

Do not listen! For the record, Bonnie and Cecily are loved by our family and we are heartbroken that bad people are using them to get revenge on Dad Dad is not a racist and not homophobic. He loves all people. I am a GAY woman and my father never shamed me. He has welcomed all my partners both male and female.

Lyssa also backed up her father’s version of events, claiming that such thoughts have ‘been put in [Bonnie’s] head by ex-business partners of my father who are angry they couldn’t ride his coattails any longer’.